Home Editors' Picks Eala advances to 2nd round of W60 Hamburg, Germany
Eala advances to 2nd round of W60 Hamburg, Germany
ALEX Eala, fresh off another feat of barging into the world’s Top 250 players, continued her relentless rise in the women’s professional circuit by fashioning out a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 first-round win to advance in the W60 Hamburg in Germany.
The Filipina pride bucked off a rough start and essayed the gutsy come-from-behind win over Russian counterpart Ekaterina Kazionova in two hours and 44 minutes for a running start in the $60,000 German tilt.
Up next for the 17-year-old ace is No. 1 seed Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, who trounced Croatia’s Jana Fett, 6-4, 6-4, in her own opening-round assignment.
Ms. Eala, the WTA No. 248, and No. 118 Bonaventure were to play last night for a berth in the quarterfinals.
This is Ms. Eala’s fourth straight pro tournament after winning a historic juniors Grand Slam in the US Open last month to become the first Filipino to do so.
Earlier this month, she reached the Last 8 of the elite W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California that catapulted her to world No. 252 from No. 281 prior to resetting a new career-best at No. 248.
A scholar of the Rafael Nadal Academy, Ms. Eala is in hunt for a third pro title in a young career after reigning supreme in the 2021 W15 Manacor in Spain and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand. — JB Ulanday