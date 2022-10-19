Games Tomorrow

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — SSC-R vs JRU

3 p.m. — AU vs Letran

If there’s a will, there’s a way.

For the College of St. Benilde (CSB) Blazers, there’s Will Gozum.

Delivering an MVP performance, the agile and bull strong Mr. Gozum powered CSB to a come-from-behind 85-72 victory over an imploding Mapua yesterday to regain its winning form and fortify its stranglehold of the solo lead in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

It was truly a performance to remember for the former NCAA high school MVP, who dropped a career-high 25 points on an efficient eight-of-15 shooting from the field and a pristine nine of nine clip from the foul line that he topped with eight rebounds, three assists and a block.

It was also Mr. Gozum who willed the Blazers back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter and into their eighth win in 10 outings.

The recent triumph also erased the stigma of an 80-75 defeat to Emilio Aguinaldo College Sunday.

And that was because Mr. Gozum found a way.

“Will played great today (yesterday) and that’s the way he has to play every game if we want to win anything this season,” said CSB coach Charles Tiu.

It was another sob story for the Cardinals, who appeared on their way to claim their third straight win after gaining a double-digit edge and momentum in the third canto.

But they fell to 2-9 instead and closer to elimination after blowing their golden chance again. — Joey Villar

The Scores:

CSB 85 — Gozum 25, Corteza 22, Cullar 8, Oczon 6, Nayve 6, Sangco 5, Carlos 5, Pasturan 2, Marcos 2, Lepalam 2, Flores 2, Davis 0

Mapua 72 — Bonifacio 21, Pido 13, Agustin 12, Hernandez 10, Nocum 6, Cuenco 5, Soriano 3, Salenga 2, Mercado 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0, Parinas 0

Quarterscores: 24-16; 40-42; 61-64; 85-72