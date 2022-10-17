Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — San Beda vs AU

3 p.m. — Letran vs UPHSD

LETRAN and San Beda aspire to inch closer to the top and fortify its place inside the magic four as they battle University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD) and Arellano University (AU), respectively, today in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Knights and the Lions are currently tied at No. 4 with 6-3 records after hurdling the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals, 72-68, and the Altas, 71-52, respectively, a week ago.

Another triumph would send the league’s traditional powerhouses in a share of No. 3 with Lyceum of the Philippines U (7-3) and closer to pace-setting College of St. Benilde (7-2) and No. 2 Jose Rizal U (5-2).

In contrast, both AU and UPHSD are out to improve on their 4-5 slates.

King Caralipio and Brent Paraiso came through big the last time out by combining for 31 points but the latter believes that defense and endgame execution would spell the biggest difference.

“We have to play defense and execute well,” said Mr. Paraiso.

San Beda, for its part, is hoping to come out with guns ablaze from the get-go just like what it did in its one-sided win over UPHSD to have a strong chance at a win.

Like a predator to a prey, the Lions devoured the Altas and raced out of the gates with a 25-11 lead that they sustained until the finish in a game the former led by as much as 22 points.

Another one of those roaring start should give San Beda that needed edge.

“We have to play aggressive from start to finish for us to have a chance at a win,” said JB Bahio, who starred in their most recent victory by dropping 16 points, eight rebounds and a block. — J. Villar