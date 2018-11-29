Recognizing the best in the real estate sector

Lamudi concludes The Outlook 2018: Philippine Buyers’ Choice Property Awards

The Philippine real estate sector continued to exhibit a steady growth in recent years. The confluence of economic forces has driven this upward trend, which shows no signs of slowing down. It is apparent that there is a constant effort from the local property developers to keep up with the demands of the market and to sustain their contributions to nation building.

Taking this into account, online property platform Lamudi once again honored the country’s outstanding real estate developers and their projects at The Outlook 2018 gala dinner and awards presentation, held at Makati Shangri-La, Manila last Nov. 15.

In addition to awarding the local real estate excellences of the year, the gala featured keynote speakers including Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Diwa C. Guinigundo, and Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago L. Sta. Romana, thereby offering an unparalleled opportunity for discussion and knowledge sharing.

This year, Lamudi officially opened the nominations for The Outlook 2018 Philippine Buyers’ Choice Property Awards from May to June where property developers were given the chance to nominate their most notable projects under various categories. An independent panel of judges, composed of some of the most reputable names in the industry, short-listed the nominations.

The short-listed nominations were then put to a test through a nationwide survey of 10,000 property seekers. The respondents of the survey were classified based on their search interests and were only surveyed for categories that are relevant to them to ensure tailor-fitted results.

As a result, the Best Developer of the Year for Luzon award was given to Ayala Land, Inc., while the Best Developer of the Year for Visayas and Mindanao was awarded to Megaworld Corp.

Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc. bagged the Best Boutique Developer of the Year for Luzon, while King Properties, Inc. won for Visayas and Mindanao.

For the special awards, Jeffrey Lim, president, and executive director of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., was named as the Personality of the Year. Meanwhile, Miramonti Green Residences of Italpinas Development Corp. and Solana Verde of Imperial Homes Corp. received the Best Innovation Project of the Year and the Best Green Project of the Year, respectively.

Here are the properties in Luzon that also won awards: Sorrento Oasis of Filinvest Land, Inc. (Value for Money) and Ridgewood Towers Premier of C5 Mansions Development Corp. (Investment Opportunity) for Best Affordable Condo of the Year; Kai Garden Residences of DMCI Homes, Inc. (Amenities) and Avida Towers Asten of Avida Land Corp. (Trust & Reputation of Developer) for Best Premium Condo of the Year; Grand Hyatt Manila Residences of Federal Land, Inc. (Customer Service) and Copeton Baysuites of Anchor Land Holdings, Inc. (Location) for Best Luxe Condo of the Year; Claremont of Filinvest Land, Inc. for Best Affordable House of the Year; Portofino Alabang of Brittany Corp. for Best Premium House of the Year; and McKinley Hill of Megaworld Corp. (Amenities & Location) and SM Mall of Asia Complex of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (Investment Opportunity) for Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year.

Meanwhile, here are the winners from Visayas and Mindanao: Amaia Steps Mandaue of Amaia Land Corp. for Best Affordable Condo of the Year; Solinea of Alveo Land Corp. for Best Premium Condo of the Year; Casa Mira South of Cebu Landmasters, Inc. for Best House of the Year; and Iloilo Business Park of Megaworld Corp. for Best Mixed-Use Development of the Year.

“Lamudi is very impressed with the quality of the nominations this year, more so the winners,” Lamudi said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld, noting that these developers are working beyond their means to deliver outstanding projects and developments. “With that, we are very positive that the future is bright for the industry.”

The Outlook initially started as an analysis of onsite and listings data for Lamudi Philippines. The company took this data-driven approach to real estate marketing by surveying 10,000 property seekers and gathering industry leaders for a night of knowledge sharing and awards presentation of the best industry players and projects.

As a trailblazer in helping Filipino property seekers shift from traditional to digital property discovery, Lamudi has curated a wealth of data, enabling them to dive deep into the needs and preferences of the ever-changing real estate market.

“This has always been the mission of Lamudi: to provide an easy-to-use platform for property seekers to find their dream property. To continue this commitment, the company realized it was essential to recognize those who have succeeded in this undertaking, thus, The Outlook, came about,” Lamudi said.

Lamudi believes that The Outlook is essential in advancing the local real estate further by providing insights that drive the market, and by giving every property developers the opportunity to adapt and reevaluate their projects. — Mark Louis F. Ferrolino