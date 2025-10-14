HOUSING DEVELOPER CitiHomes Builder and Development, Inc. (CBDI) is targeting to start housing construction in early next year at its 100-hectare mixed-use development Paseo de Lipa in Batangas.

“For Estella and Madeira, we’re still doing land development,” CBDI Executive Vice-President John Philip Wang said on the sidelines of an event last week.

The township will feature five residential villages — Estella, Madeira, Abrego, Verdeza, and Marbella.

Land development for Estella and Madeira began in December last year, Mr. Wang added.

“We had a very punctual and very high volume rainy season, which we’re still in. So that’s going to slow down the land development a bit,” he said.

CBDI plans to construct 763 housing units for the nine-hectare Estella village and 934 units for the 15-hectare Madeira village, Mr. Wang noted.

“We’re looking to start housing construction by the first quarter of next year,” he added.

The property will offer starter townhouses, single-attached homes for growing families, and single-detached homes for larger households.

Paseo de Lipa will also feature four commercial zones, leisure and recreational spaces, and two main entrance gates.

Key amenities include sports facilities, swimming pools, parks, playgrounds, a multi-purpose clubhouse, and a chapel.

It will also have pedestrian walkways and 1.3-meter bicycle lanes beside its major roads. CBDI will construct three bridges designed by DCCD Engineering Corp.

The property will have a 2.1-kilometer spine road linking Lipa-Ibaan and Adya roads, allowing easier travel to nearby towns in the province.

Paseo de Lipa will also include sustainability features such as solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and freshwater tanks.

“It (Paseo de Lipa) will evolve over time… we try to keep in pulse with what our investors and our buyers tell us, and then we adjust accordingly,” Mr. Wang said.

To date, CBDI has developed 200 hectares of land across 20 housing communities. It has four ongoing projects in Cavite: Sabella in General Trias, Kaia Homes, Inc. in Naic, Kaia Homes Plus Naic, and Liora Homes Naic. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz