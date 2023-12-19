THE NUSTAR Convention Center and Fili Hotel are helping raise the profile of Cebu City as a premier MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions/events) destination.

The two properties are located within the NUSTAR Resort, a nine-hectare, world-class integrated resort.

The NUSTAR Convention Center, which opened in June, is the largest and most modern convention center in Visayas and Mindanao. It has three ballrooms — the NUSTAR Grand Ballroom, the Fili Ballroom, and the NUSTAR Ballroom — as well as nine well-equipped meeting spaces which occupy a total area of 7,378.2 square meters (sq.m.).

Fili Hotel, the country’s first homegrown five-star hotel brand, is owned and operated by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts.

“What makes the NUSTAR Convention Center so enticing is its versatility,” Cristina Ong-Cruz, director for marketing and sales of Fili Hotel, said. “At our NUSTAR Grand Ballroom, for example, our clients and prospects are simply enthralled with the elegant, pillarless space that can comfortably seat 1,760 guests in a banquet setup, while even more can be accommodated in a theater setup, with up to 3,290 guests or delegates.”

The 492.8-sq.m. Fili Ballroom has a capacity of 340 guests in a round banquet setup.

The NUSTAR Ballroom, which offers 676 sq.m. of space, can seat 430 guests in a banquet setup or as many as 800 theater-style.

Fili Hotel has 379 rooms and suites. It also has a wide array of food and beverage outlets, such as Mott 32 modern Chinese restaurant; Xin Tian Di; Il Primo, an Italian-themed steakhouse; Fina; Fili Cafe; and Axis Bar.