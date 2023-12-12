DAVAO CITY — Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) is planning to launch an exclusive community project in Puan, Davao City next year.

DLI President Ricardo “Cary” F. Lagdameo told BusinessWorld that the company will develop a high-end horizontal project with a commercial component on a 4-hectare property in Puan.

“The plan right now is to offer lot only. We are trying to see if we can consolidate it with the other properties around the area. It’s an exclusive community, not density,” he said.

He said the company is planning to offer more than 60 lots.

DLI is currently in the process of securing permits for the project.

“It will all depend on permits, we are ready to start,” Mr. Lagdameo said.

Meanwhile, DLI is accelerating the construction of the other projects.

For its Bridgeport project in Caliclic, Island Garden City of Samal, DLI is already constructing the first out of the four buildings.

“We’re already on the second floor, it’s coming up,” Mr. Lagdameo said.

DLI’s newest mixed-use development, Bridgeport, features low-density condominium buildings, premium open lots, a condotel, commercial and dining areas, and an exclusive marina.

In Agriya, Mr. Lagdameo said they are already turning over houses to homeowners in the subdivision component.

Agriya is an 88-hectare agritourism development located in Panabo City, Davao del Norte. Agriya Panabo has four components: residential, commercial, institutional, and agritourism. — Maya M. Padillo