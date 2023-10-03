THE Marketplace is opening its 38th Philippine store at Parqal in Aseana City in Parañaque City on Oct. 4.

For its grand opening, The Marketplace Parqal will hold a one-day only flash sale featuring P99 deals, buy one take one offers, and 50% off some items.

The Marketplace Parqal offers a range of food items, organic products and international brands, as well as premium meat choices, different cheeses and wines.

Shoppers can also find global brands such as Casino, Waitrose, El Corte Ingles, No Brand, and Meadows at The Marketplace Parqal.