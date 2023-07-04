Discovery Hospitality opens five-star resort hotel in Davao

1 of 2

DISCOVERY Hospitality Corp. is opening a new five-star resort hotel in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao this month.

“The launch of Discovery Samal Resort under the newly rebranded Discovery Resorts marks a significant step forward for Discovery Hospitality,” Jose Parreño, Jr., chief operating officer of Discovery Hospitality and president of Discovery World Corp., said in a statement.

“This is a testament to our commitment to continually provide the highest level of hospitality service across the country. With the introduction of this magnificent resort in Samal, we are further strengthening our portfolio and emphasizing our dedication to making the Philippines a world-class destination.”

Located 5 minutes away from Davao City, the resort features nine private villas each with their own dipping pool. It also offers 128 hotel suites, 15 executive suites, and the Grand Signature Suite.

Discovery Samal features the biggest stretch of resort beach in Samal Island, as well as an infinity pool.

The resort has several restaurants Morning Catch, Haribar, The Shoreline and Garden City Cafe. Another specialty restaurant is expected to open soon.

Discovery Samal is the first and only Discovery Resort brand in Mindanao with the biggest resort convention facilities in Davao. Its facilities can accommodate up to 1,200, which can be used for corporate events as well as weddings.