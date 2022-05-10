MACTAN, CEBU — The residential division of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) is expanding its resort-inspired residential project in Mactan, Cebu.

RLC Residences on Saturday launched the fourth tower of the AmiSa Private Residences, located along Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City.

AmiSa Tower D is ideal for buyers who want a luxurious vacation home, with unobstructed views of the Magellan Bay, the Olango Island, and the Hilutungan Channel.

The 16-storey tower offers 176 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units with balcony, with sizes ranging from 40 square meters (sq.m.) to 83 sq.m.

“One of the key changes during the pandemic was that for people, home has become more important also as an office. They prefer larger spaces now. It’s noticeable not just with the demand we’re seeing with AmiSa but with other projects as well, which is why we decided to shift the unit mix to be skewed towards larger-sized units,” RLC Residences Senior Vice-President – Business Unit General Manager John Richard Sotelo said during a media briefing here on May 7.

Each floor will have 12 units — eight one-bedroom, two studio and two two-bedroom units.

Ma. Czarina Theresa Lugue, RLC Residences business development and design department senior director, said they introduced new features in AmiSa D units such as work-from-home areas, pantry drawers and walk-in closets for selected units.

“The WFH spaces are really carved out and it’s designed really for when you have video meetings, lighting, background and outlets. It was designed for the customer in mind,” she said.

RLC Residences also included smart home features in AmiSa D units, such as smart locks, smart lights, and audio/video intercom system. The tower is also designed with fiber-optic technology for faster internet connection.

AmiSa D also provides resort-like amenities such as pools, clubhouse, grill area, private theater, jogging trail and a gym.

Unit owners will also get exclusive perks from Dusit Thani Mactan Resort, such as discounts, in-unit spa services and beach access. The residential project is located behind the Dusit Thani Mactan Resort.

The target market for AmiSa D is those who are interested in business and leisure investments, RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario said.

“We’re seeing mostly people who are the business leisure type of investors. Those aged between 40s to 60s, those nearing retirement… With the pandemic, most people wanted to live and work in areas that are more calm and serene. This (project) is where they can combine both business and leisure,” Ms. Cesario said.

Ms. Lugue said preselling for AmiSa D units began in February. Units at AmiSa D range from P5.8 million to P16.1 million.

“We’re close to selling it out all our units,” she said.

There are three ready-for-occupancy towers at AmiSa Private Residences. Existing residents are mostly Filipinos living in Cebu City. There are buyers from the US, South Korea and Australia that want a vacation home in the Philippines.

Mr. Sotelo said the three towers did not have any major damage from Typhoon Odette that swept through the province last December 2021.

“We took the opportunity to look at upgrades for the first three buildings, so that if it happens again then it’s at least a stronger structure. Thankfully, the three towers did not experience anything major beyond the clubhouse. We are fixing and upgrading the clubhouse,” he said.

“Hopefully with the upgrades we’re doing, it should make it better.” — Cathy Rose A. Garcia