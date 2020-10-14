PLDT Global takes lead in Carrier Collaboration, teams up with UK’s Capacity Media

PLDT Global Corporation, the international arm of the country’s largest and only integrated telco PLDT, is teaming up with London-based Capacity Media for a special series of webinars on carrier resiliency and future-proofing networks. This is part of PLDT Global’s initiative to provide other carriers and international enterprises with relevant insights for achieving business sustainability amid the challenges faced in 2020.

Under this partnership, PLDT Global will host virtual sessions under Capacity Media’s Wholesale Wednesdays series, where business leaders and representatives from interested organizations can join and learn from industry experts.

The first seminar, which will happen on October 14, 2020, will focus on “Carrier Resiliency in Times of Crisis.” PLDT Global Vice President and Head of Carrier Business Edith Gomez; Editor-at-Large of Capacity Media and Data Economy Alan Burkitt-Gray; and Cambridge Management Consulting Ltd, and Partner Eric Green will share their key learnings in managing a telecommunications business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a welcome opportunity for us to share our experience, and at the same time, learn from global industry leaders at a time when we are all learning to do business in the next normal,” said Gomez.

“Several months under quarantine have challenged us to think of better ways to serve our customers. As part of the Philippines’ largest and only integrated telco, we understand the growing demand of our customers for data connectivity and digital services, as the world shifts to doing things online,” Gomez added.

“The last few months have tested the resilience of the global telecoms industry hard. Without carriers such as PLDT Global, life would have been even more challenging than it has been,” said Alan Burkitt-Gray, who will be introducing the session.

Participants will also be able to join the breakout sessions to network and build partnerships during the virtual event.

The second installment of this thought leadership series will happen in November 2020, and will feature speakers who will share their insights on how to prepare networks for 2021.

To register for FREE, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ tZ0qfuGqqTMjHdO5Baj41SpWf0L- 9l6_REYi. For more information, visit www.pldtglobalcorp.com.