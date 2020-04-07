PhilHealth sets COVID-19 package rates starting April 15

THE PHILIPPINE Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has set case rate packages for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, which will take effect April 15.

PhilHealth, until the 14th, will cover all hospital expenses for those confirmed with COVID-19, persons under investigation, and those under monitoring.

In a briefing Tuesday, PhilHealth President Ricardo C. Morales said there is a need to set rates so that the agency’s funds can be allocated accordingly.

The case rate packages are the following: Mild pneumonia, P43,997; moderate pneumonia, P143,267; severe pneumonia, P333,519; and critical pneumonia, P786,384.

“Yung pondo naman ng PhilHealth although sufficient pero (The funds of PhilHealth are sufficient, but) not unlimited,” Mr. Morales said.

DOH HOTLINE









Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DoH) launched a hotline for Metro Manila residents for medical consultations for COVID-19 as well as non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

The 24/7 telemedicine hotline at 02-8424-1724 is free of charge.

“All consortium doctors are licensed and certified to provide telemedicine consultations,” the DoH said.

The project is in partnership with TeliMed Management, Inc. and Medgate.

The DoH earlier set up COVID-19 hotlines 02-894-COVID (02-894-26843) and 1555.

People can call these numbers if they suspect that they have contracted the disease or seek assistance if they have symptoms and/or been exposed to patients who tested positive for COVID-19. — Gillian M. Cortez and Vann Marlo M. Villegas

















