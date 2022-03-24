PE teachers and coaches in PSC’s Rise Up!

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) values the contribution of the academe in the promotion and development of women in sports with a special webisode of Rise Up! Shape Up! featuring physical education (PE) teachers and coaches on Saturday, March 26.

The episode entitled “Women Wielding Influence and Motivation in PE Classes and School Playing Fields” is proud to guest Dr. Lumna Trinidad of Tarlac State University, and teacher-coaches Marissa Austria, Stephanie Pagarigan, and Anne Daphien Baisa at 7 p.m.

Dr. Trinidad will share her personal experiences engaging in sports at an early age and how she was able to use her sports skill outside the playing field.

Ms. Austria, a Master Teacher II and MAPEH coordinator in Las Piñas East National High School is a former archer of the Philippine Normal University (PNU) and represented the country in several international com-petitions from 1996 to 1998. Currently, she is a continental judge in the World Archery Asia and was part of the officiating during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. Ms. Austria will share her thoughts and insights on influencing and motivating children to be champions in sports and life.

On the other hand, coach Ms. Pagarigan and coach Ms. Baisa will speak on the Art of Planning and Establishing Influence among Players and will share the importance of sports in developing life skills.

“Through the influence of our teachers and coaches, we understand that sports are indeed a tool in developing athleticism, healthy competition, and sports mindedness that children can apply in improving the quality of their life,” shared PSC Women in Sports oversight commissioner Celia Kiram. The lady commissioner will also present the history of Physical Education in her regular segment “K-Isport.”