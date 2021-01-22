PCCI sets up venue for teaching robotics, entrepreneurship

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) on Thursday launched a center for technology education and entrepreneurship.

The business chamber partnered with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. for the innovation center, which will be the venue for teaching artificial intelligence, robotics, coding, big data analysis, Internet of Things, satellite internet connectivity, and blockchain.

The center is also a start-up incubator that connects local entrepreneurs to investors, along with giving them access to training and mentorship.

“Our center will facilitate knowledge-exchange among start-ups, established businesses, and local government units,” PCCI President Benedicto V. Yujuico said in his speech at the launch.

He said the potential partnerships could develop digital transformation and software solutions in smart cities, medical technology, security systems, and digital banking. The center will also launch its website innovate.com.ph.

Advertisement

The implementing rules and regulations (IRR) Innovative Startup Act or Republic Act No. 11337, which provides incentives for startups and enablers, was signed in 2019. — Jenina P. Ibañez