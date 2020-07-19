PBA dealing seriously with violations of Blackwater

THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA)is currently acting on violations of the Blackwater team when apparently the Elite returned to training prematurely.

The Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc. franchise put itself in hot water last week when owner Dioceldo Sy shared on TV5’s Sports Page that his team recently held a “practice session,” which was well too early of the scheduled resumption of workouts this week as the PBA is still awaiting the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) signed by pertinent government agencies.

The JAO contains the implementing guidelines governing the conduct of professional and nonprofessional sports training while the country is under community quarantine brought about by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Getting wind of the news, the local pro league and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) immediately reached out to the Blackwater team, asking the latter to explain its side. They, too, told the Elite management of possible fines and sanctions it is facing because of its actions.

Felt that they are unfairly being punished and ganged upon, and believing, by and large, they do not deserve to be sanctioned, varying media reports have Mr. Sy “no longer having the heart” to stay in the PBA, leading to his announcement to put the Blackwater team up for sale.

He pegged the selling price of the franchise to interested buyers at P150 million or higher.

Mr. Sy has since apologized to the PBA and GAB and sought a meeting with league Commissioner Willie Marcial and GAB Chairman Baham Mitra, respectively, to clear the air and iron things out. He, too, toned down on his push to sell the team, saying they will evaluate the situation moving forward while continuing to honor their commitments to the league.

Despite Mr. Sy and Blackwater trying to make amends, the PBA is still actively dealing with the matter, seeing how the actions of the Elite could jeopardize the push of the league to return to action, and the pronouncement of the Blackwater owner of being “bullied” and the intention to sell violated league rules and ruffled feathers within the PBA family.

The league has fined Blackwater P100,000 for the premature practice and ordered all team members to undergo swab testing and a seven-day quarantine. Mr. Sy said they would abide by the PBA sanctions.

Investigation is also under way on the pronouncements of Mr. Sy, the findings of which would be given to the league board after.

The Blackwater owner is reportedly set to meet Mr. Marcial on Tuesday.

The PBA, meanwhile, is targeting to resume individual workouts on July 22, four months since shutting down its season in March. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo










