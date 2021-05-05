By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

ADD gaming company partner to the growing list of achievements of actor Paulo Avelino.

The award-winning thespian has teamed up with Filipino esports personality Nico “KuyaNic” Nazario to launch the first community-backed gaming company in the Philippines — LuponWXC.

Mr. Avelino said his new venture is an extension of his passion for gaming and something he hopes would help in the continued growth of the local gaming scene.

LuponWXC was founded in 2015 by Mr. Nazario on the belief “gaming is the future.” The company offers streamers, esports players, and professional groups in the Philippines new and diverse opportunities to connect with their viewers.

As partner in the gaming company, Mr. Avelino will play a key role as he taps on his experience in production and the media industry in positioning LuponWXC’s entry to the mainstream.

Part of his plan is to improve the quality of the company’s curated content and the coverage of all current gaming events.

Currently, LuponWXC has six operational studios focused on original content, Mobile Legends, DotA 2, original show concepts with Kumu, event activations, and major broadcast productions.

The creators of LuponWXC regularly stream on YouTube, Facebook, and Kumu. They have also released a line of gaming merchandise and clothing called D’Armory, which is currently available online through Shopee.

Later this year, Messrs. Avelino and Nazario shared that they will be unveiling their world-class gaming facility in General Trias, Cavite, which boasts of 11 broadcast studios, where they hope to further maximize their resources and take the company to new heights.

“What I’m most looking forward to is expanding our talent pool with more games,” said Mr. Avelino of what lies ahead for LuponWXC. “The pandemic has hit everyone hard. I’m just glad we’re able to keep all of our employees — who love and see a career in the gaming industry.”

For more information on LuponWXC, check its official website at www.luponwxc.gg, or follow facebook.com/luponWXCofficial on Facebook and @luponwxc on Instagram.