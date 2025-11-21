By Massimo Santoro

EUROPE and the Indo-Pacific region find their futures increasingly interlinked in a world marked by geopolitical shifts, economic uncertainty, and intensifying strategic competition. Challenges ranging from growing pressure on the multilateral system intensified by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, unilateral attempts to undermine the rules based international order, including at sea, the weaponization of trade and technology, and the accelerating climate crisis, are not dividing our regions. They bring us closer together. There is a greater need than ever for collective action to effectively address these common challenges.

When the European Union launched its Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in September 2021, the world looked different. Four years on, the Strategy has become the backbone of a stronger, more engaged European presence in the region. The 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels on Nov. 20 and 21 is focusing on our cooperation to support our joint stability, prosperity and sustainability, while upholding international law, open trade, and shared values.

Within the Forum, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, will convene a high-level event on the protection of critical maritime infrastructure. This underscores Europe’s commitment to working with Indo-Pacific partners to safeguard vital sea lanes and undersea networks that underpin global stability and connectivity.

The EU is stepping up its contribution to the security of the Indo-Pacific region through new security partnerships and regular security dialogues, including on hybrid threats. Cooperation in naval activities such as Operation ASPIDES, contributing to the protection of freedom of navigation, especially for merchant and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf, and Operation ATALANTA, deployed for counter-piracy at sea off the Horn of Africa and in the Western Indian Ocean, as well as initiatives such as Critical Maritime Routes in the Indo-Pacific (CRIMARIO) aim to ensure freedom of navigation and promote maritime security from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region through the Red Sea.

Trade agreements with Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Kenya have already deepened economic integration, while negotiations have concluded with Indonesia and are advancing with the Philippines, Australia, India, and Thailand, among others.

The EU’s Global Gateway initiative is delivering sustainable, high-quality infrastructure, working hand in hand with partners in the region and involving the private sector. This is the European Union’s strategy to boost smart, clean, and secure connections in digital, energy, and transport sectors, and to strengthen health, education, and research systems across the world. In the Philippines, Global Gateway projects such as the EU-Philippines Digital Economy Package support the digital transition and technology innovation in crucial sectors: 5G, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) in earth observation, research, and digital connectivity. In addition, the Copernicus Philippines Program established the first data center in Asia and provides services to increase the Philippines’ ability to address climate vulnerability, biodiversity conservation, and improve hazard management and resilience.

Together, we are promoting a model of growth that is environmentally sustainable, inclusive, and climate resilient. The EU also shares the Indo-Pacific’s ambition for a green and blue future. From supporting the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, to advancing Green Alliances with the Philippines, Japan, Kenya, the Republic of Korea, and 15 Pacific Island countries as well as Just Energy Transition Partnerships with Indonesia, South Africa, and Vietnam, Europe stands with Indo-Pacific nations in their efforts to build climate resilience, protect biodiversity, and achieve net zero by 2050.

Europe’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific is not only about policies but also about people. Over 23,000 students and professionals have already benefited from EU-funded exchanges since 2021. The EU’s cultural, educational, and health partnerships and Erasmus+ mobility and research collaboration are building the foundations of lasting friendship and trust between our societies.

In an increasingly fragmented and polarized geopolitical environment, building and consolidating partnerships that reduce our common vulnerabilities and strengthen our mutual resilience are central pillars of the EU’s vision and engagement in the world.

The EU and its 27 Member States have recently reaffirmed that the EU’s strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region aims to uphold the multilateral system and the rules-based international order with full respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries remains the cornerstone of a future stable and peaceful world. Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine is a stark reminder of the fundamental importance of standing up for international law together.

In an era of growing uncertainty, the EU and its Member States are reliable, long-term partners. The Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels this week will be an important opportunity to deepen our cooperation and work together to turn today’s challenges into opportunities for shared peace, resilience and prosperity.

Massimo Santoro is the EU ambassador to the Philippines.