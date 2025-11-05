(This piece was originally published in The Benildean, the official student publication of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. It received an Excellence Award at the 11th Philippine Student Quill Awards, the junior counterpart of the Philippine Quill Awards.)

Well-known personalities in the Philippines are often revealed to have ties or relations to other influential figures in certain industries, such as the Barretto clan in Filipino showbiz, the Filipino-Chinese Sy family of the SM Group, and even the lineage of the country’s current president — the Marcoses. There is nothing wrong with supporting family members and friends in their careers, but the problem arises when they’re marketed as an extension of each other’s success and given unfair advantages over more qualified candidates.

Stemming from the term “nepotism,” “nepo baby” is a Generation Z-born label referring to a person who is only successful due to their parents or familial connections. Despite the recent conception of the term, nepotism is not a new notion, especially in the Philippines. A classic example is the Padrino system, wherein favors, promotions, or political appointments are obtained through friendship or family ties rather than on the basis of merit.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Filipino society has always embraced nepo babies in various industries, as seen in political dynasties that dominate elections and relatives of successful celebrities seemingly hitting the jackpot on their first gig. Filipinos are quick to put familiar names on a pedestal while turning a blind eye toward their inadequacies and shortcomings, overestimating their abilities simply because their last name is tied to an already established one.

Society’s ignorance and complacency have led to a vicious cycle of unscrupulous governance and repetitive mishaps. As Filipinos continue to allow incompetent figures to be industry leaders, national representatives, and key persons in society, the unending cycle of nepotistic oligarchy will persist to corrupt the country.

FROM PRIVILEGE TO SUCCESS

Through their connections, nepo babies can bypass standard procedures, avoid corrupt higher-ups, and gain insider tips that give them an edge over non-nepo babies. The gap between the privileged and the less fortunate widens as it becomes more difficult for unprivileged Filipinos to penetrate an industry. Despite the unfair advantage of nepo babies, some Filipinos still fervently support them over no-name novices, forming a biased cultural perspective and reducing themselves to merely being observers of the rich and famous, rather than being a whole and balanced society.

In an interview with The Benildean, a Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management student, JR, commented on growing up as the grandson of one of the richest Filipino-Chinese tycoons in the country.

“I have to admit that when I was younger, I didn’t see my privilege as ‘privilege.’ I didn’t realize what was normal for me wasn’t the norm for everyone else.” He continued, “But as I got older, I was more exposed to the family business and began to understand how lucky and fortunate I am.”

While on the topic of privilege and advantages, JR shared how his parents always made sure he and his siblings worked for their success and never spoon-fed them unfair opportunities like college admissions or high-ranking company positions, forcing them to start from the bottom and work their way up. He also talked about the pressure he and his siblings face, saying, “Being the third generation, there’s a lot of expectations to do well in specific fields as my siblings and cousins, and myself included, are being prepared to take over different departments of the family business in the future.

“Yes, I’m a nepo baby by definition, but I was raised by my parents to strive for my success. Nevertheless, I’m always thankful to have a family who can celebrate my wins and support me if I fail,” he emphasized.

In another interview with The Benildean, Sign Language Interpretation student, Jiro, shared a different perspective, explaining her conflicts and struggles with being the niece of a well-known senator.

“His experience and career in politics greatly influenced my decision to rule out politics entirely as a future career path,” she explained. “Growing up hearing stories on the news of his clashes with other people was [enough] reason for me to look elsewhere for a career.”

Having been exposed to this kind of lifestyle, Jiro also disclosed her frustrations with opportunities being handed to her despite her refusal. “I almost got a scholarship slot unfairly. My uncle went as far as to contact one of the higher-ups of the school I wanted to go to and asked [them] to save me a slot. He is still under the impression that I got in because of him.

“It’s maddening enough that a lot of people with privilege shrug when confronted with the reality that many do not get these benefits. There’s indeed little that can be done immediately, but defeatist attitudes definitely do not contribute to eventual change,” she continued saying on her dissatisfaction with the system, pleading for greater change.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

As elite dynasties manage to keep their success amongst themselves, the privilege, status, and wealth only circulate among the upper echelons as they compete with one another for complete domination of specific industries, while the majority can only fend for themselves to make ends meet — a recurring tale of how the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

Today’s national leaders still carry the same family names as the powerful aristocratic Filipinos in history. A study by Oxfam International and Development Finance News showed that the top 1% of Philippine billionaires hold about 25% of Asia’s wealth as of 2022.

To exacerbate things further, nepotism and cronyism — the unfair practice of giving jobs and other favors to friends — have trickled down from the top and infiltrated every industry and sector, becoming common occurrences that Filipinos have complacently accepted. Consequently, the majority who suffer from the system have now also begun to practice it with those below them in the capitalist pyramid — creating an endless loop of power struggle and internal strife, while slowly destroying the essence of community-building and instead embodying the philosophy of “Every man for himself.”

HOPE DOWN THE ROAD

How are we meant to progress if we are unable to break free from our dishonest actions and realize the truth behind our biased society?

Regardless of the norm we’re accustomed to, it’s time to rid ourselves of our ignorance and rise above spoon-feeding government positions and give opportunities to regular individuals.

It’s easy to get caught up in glamorizing our parasocial relationships with nepo babies, but we must remember that these are only symptoms of a much more prevalent societal issue. Beyond them is a system that allows only the privileged to enter doors without lifting a single finger, while the majority work themselves to the bone simply to have a quarter of the same advantages they do.

As Filipinos, it’s our responsibility to support and appoint the best people to lead our country in the right direction. The disastrous domino effect of the Padrino system has been going on for generations as people slowly accepted a dull future as reality, complacently resigning themselves to the downturned fate of the country. However, is this truly the way we want it to end — a series of unfortunate events and poor decisions that led the country to its demise? We are battling nobody but ourselves and the system we have created.

Change can only start from the bottom, from the people, to overhaul a centuries-old system from the roots.

Maxine Cheung is a student of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.