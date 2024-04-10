On April 11, the first trilateral leaders’ summit among the Philippines, United States and Japan will take place at the White House, to be hosted by US President Joseph Biden. This meeting among President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., President Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is important on many levels. Ultimately, this high-level meeting sends an unequivocal message to the rest of the world that nobody must reign supreme except for the rule of law and the international order, and that any attempt to disrupt or destabilize this will not be taken sitting down.

Front and center of the talks will likely be maritime cooperation, especially in light of recent developments in the West Philippine Sea. The US and Japan have both repeatedly articulated their support for the Philippines’ 2016 victory before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. Numerous other countries have done so as well, recognizing the sovereign rights of the Philippines in the maritime domain and upholding the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

All three countries have consistently affirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order. To help the Philippines strengthen its defense capabilities, the two countries are likely to increase their assistance, specifically through joint patrols, capacity-building activities, training and technology transfer, among other things.

The summit is one of the building blocks for peace in the Indo-Pacific, according to President Marcos. But he also said that while the most important thing in geopolitics is finding ways to keep peace, it is also imperative to understand the situations on the ground. There is a need to “keep the South China Sea an area as part of the world where there is freedom of navigation and trade. That’s all we wish for and so we are happy that once we try to do that, we have you as part of it.”

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during his visit last month, reassured President Marcos of the US’ rock-solid commitment to its alliance with the Philippines. On the other hand, the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan will also be discussed. This will enable the establishment of a framework on the procedures when Philippine forces visit Japan and vice versa. It will also facilitate more opportunities for joint training and exercises.

Then again, maritime cooperation is just one of the areas for stronger cooperation among all three parties. Outside this, directly related or not, there are several other areas for cooperation — the pursuit of economic growth, technological advancement and sustainable energy solutions.

In terms of economic relations, the Philippines views the United States as a crucial economic partner due to its substantial foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow, ranking the second highest at 13%. In addition to this, 74% of Filipinos think that the Marcos administration should strengthen economic ties with the US, which they see as a beneficial trading partner.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also declared that Japan is willing to enhance cooperation with the US and Philippines in areas such as semiconductors, digitalization, communication networks, clean energy and critical minerals. President Marcos also has put a premium on achieving energy security as he declared that he is looking at 100% electrification of the Philippines by the end of his term in 2028.

Indeed, the Indo-Pacific region is rife with challenges, both existing and potential. Geopolitics is a crucial issue that affects all other areas in the region and individual countries. Thus, there is a need for greater cooperation in the region to drive home the point that each one must abide by the rules-based international order for the good of all. We simply cannot allow certain states to disturb the peace and well-being of the region, because this will have tangible consequences on the lives not only of the countries, but the people in those countries.

Tomorrow’s summit will significantly contribute to ensuring peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. The trilateral summit signifies a concerted effort to address multifaceted challenges and capitalize on opportunities on various fronts. Specifically, the summit aims to address topics such as fostering inclusive economic growth and exploring emerging technologies, advancing clean energy supply chains, enhancing climate cooperation and promoting peace and security both in the Indo-Pacific region and globally.

The Philippines may be facing daunting challenges in maritime and economic security, but we are heartened by the fact that our friends, the US and Japan, are staunchly with us in our journey. There may be threats — traditional, nontraditional and emerging — from so many different fronts, but cooperation among like-minded states that cherish the same values and make the same commitment to peace assures us of a better, safer and more stable region. Tomorrow’s trilateral summit is a good and encouraging step toward that common goal.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.