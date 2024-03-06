The Philippines as a country and as part of the Indo-Pacific region is confronted by numerous challenges on many fronts — enhancing maritime security, promoting economic development, and combating climate change, among others.

It cannot address these challenges on its own.

Friendship and partnerships with countries that share its values are a source of strength and confidence. For example, the trilateral partnership between the Philippines, India, and Japan is a strategic move to address regional challenges. Through collaboration and the sharing of resources and expertise, these countries aim to counter the growing aggression of other actors by enhancing connectivity, strengthening supply chains, and securing the Indo-Pacific region. Sharing the best practices in the military, geopolitical, and economic realms would have a significant impact on the region, thus facilitating a free and open Indo-Pacific.

A forum precisely on this triangular collaboration, organized by the Stratbase ADR Institute and the Japan Foundation, was held on March 1. Among the topics discussed during the event was the proposed cooperation that would not only enhance security but also promote trade and economic development among the three nations.

During the forum, it was acknowledged that maritime security cooperation remains crucial amid China’s increasing aggression in the West Philippine Sea. This is highlighted by recent incidents involving Philippine vessels and interference with communication systems. China’s activities in the West Philippine Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal dispute and rejection of the 2016 arbitral ruling, have raised concerns.

Like the Philippines, Japan also faces maritime disputes with China, particularly over the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa prefecture.

Hiroyuki Akita, a commentator at Nikkei Asia, said Japan is working to establish a more horizontal and mini-lateral security alliance in the region in anticipation of the potential return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House. According to him, Trump’s return — deemed likely as recent polls indicate that the American electorate favors Trump over the incumbent President Joseph Biden because of the latter’s age and fitness for a second term — would be a significant development.

No doubt, this would cause a shift in geopolitical dynamics that could impact regional security strategies and alliances, including those involving the Philippines.

According to Dr. Renato de Castro, China’s actions should not be termed as a territorial dispute but maritime expansion. Referring to it as a territorial dispute often implies a contention over specific pieces of land or territory, which may oversimplify the broader issue at hand.

But framing the issue as Chinese maritime expansion acknowledges the broader strategic goals and actions undertaken by China to assert control and influence over maritime areas beyond its immediate territorial waters. This perspective highlights China’s efforts to expand its presence and influence in the region through various means, such as artificial island-building, military deployments, and unilateral resource exploitation, which extend beyond traditional notions of territorial disputes.

Another defense and security issue tackled during the forum was the delivery of BrahMos cruise missiles from India to the Philippine Marine Corps. This collaboration reflects a broader geopolitical strategy to address regional security challenges collectively.

PHL-AUSTRALIAN FRIENDSHIP

And then, there is our country’s special relationship with Australia. President Marcos made a state visit on Feb. 28-29 and in addressing the Australian Parliament, he articulated a comprehensive vision for security cooperation, addressing multifaceted challenges across various domains.

Central to his discourse was the pressing issue of security in the West Philippine Sea, where he emphasized the imperative of upholding international law and safeguarding freedom of navigation. Moreover, he outlined a forward-looking vision for defense and security cooperation between the Philippines and Australia.

Throughout his speech, the President reiterated the shared commitment of both nations to a rules-based order and regional stability, underscoring the critical role of collective action in confronting geopolitical threats and ensuring peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

On the West Philippine Sea, President Marcos Jr. emphasized the importance of protecting the South China Sea as a vital global waterway for regional and global peace. Despite recent efforts to improve diplomatic ties between Beijing and Canberra, the issue of territorial disputes in the South China Sea remains a point of contention.

On Strategic Partnership and Bilateral Cooperation, the President emphasized the longstanding relationship between the Philippines and Australia, citing their 78 years of diplomatic ties and their collaboration during World War II. Australia is one of the few countries with a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the Philippines, aside from the US.

On Energy Security, President Marcos Jr. praised Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his commitment to a world without nuclear weapons during his recent speech. He highlighted the significance of treaties such as those of Bangkok and Rarotonga in promoting nuclear disarmament. Marcos Jr. also expressed concerns about the proliferation of nuclear weapons, citing the buildup of global weapon stockpiles, particularly in North Korea, and the war between Russia and Ukraine. This stance strengthens the country’s position in global diplomacy and aligns it with other nations striving for a world free of nuclear weapons.

The emphasis on security, particularly in the West Philippine Sea, underscores the need to address pressing security concerns and strengthen defense cooperation with Australia.

Our commitment to a rules-based order, which we share with these nations, is also a shared interest in upholding international laws. This is a pathway to stability amidst geopolitical tensions that we face.

Victor Andres “Dindo” C. Manhit is the president of the Stratbase ADR Institute.