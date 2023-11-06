Around 2 million Filipinos are living with psoriasis, according to patient advocacy group Psoriasis Philippines (PsorPhil). Psoriasis is a chronic, non-communicable, painful, disfiguring, and disabling disease for which there is no cure and with great negative impact on patients’ quality of life. Psoriasis commonly affects the skin and nails. Red papules and plaques, usually covered with white or silver scales, develop on the skin. Skin lesions cause itching, stinging, and pain.

Up to a third of patients with psoriasis have, or will develop, psoriatic arthritis, a condition in which the joints are also affected, causing debilitating symptoms including pain, stiffness, and irreversible joint damage. Psoriasis is also associated with other serious health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, and depression.

World Psoriasis Day is celebrated in October of every year to raise awareness and call for action in support of people living with psoriatic disease. This year’s theme is “Access for All,” underscoring the message that people with psoriatic disease must have access to the right treatment at the right time.

“Today the treatments for psoriatic disease are better than they have ever been, and research into holistic care is advancing every day. Now we must ensure that good care is reaching the right people,” said the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA), a global NGO uniting national and regional psoriasis patient associations around the world that leads the annual celebration of World Psoriasis Day in over 70 countries.

The IFPA urged advocates to leverage the political declaration on Universal Health Coverage (UHC) to improve access to medicines and treatments for psoriatic disease. The first High-level meeting on UHC was held in September 2019 during the General Assembly of the United Nations, where United Nations Member States unanimously approved the political declaration on UHC.

The declaration encourages governments to take action against noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), specifically mentioning cardiovascular diseases and diabetes that are life-threatening psoriasis-comorbidities. Treating psoriasis is an effective measure to address cardiovascular diseases, as evidence shows that systemic therapies and biologic therapies are associated with a reduction in risk for cardiovascular events.

Mental health conditions are increasing the burden of NCDs, including psoriasis. Moreover, evidence shows that there is a link between inflammation and depression, as well as on the benefits of reducing inflammation to improve mental health. An integrated approach to psoriasis care should also include mental health interventions, and proper management of psoriasis will also help achieving the set targets for mental health. Treatment for psoriasis should be provided by public and private facilities, at least the ones included in the World Health Organization Model List of Essential Medicines. Coverage of treatments should progressively expand as resources become available.

Many countries struggle with the lack of dermatologists and family doctors, or their uneven distribution within the territory. The political declaration pushes governments to address these two issues by training more healthcare professionals and creating incentives for them to work in underserved areas. Primary healthcare should be strengthened and adequately financed, as it offers numerous benefits in the management of psoriasis.

In November 2021, the House of Representatives Committee on Health approved House Bill (HB) No. 9821 otherwise known as the National Psoriasis Care Act. HB 9821 seeks to establish a National Psoriasis Care and Control Program (NPCCP) that would serve as the framework for all psoriasis-related activities of the government. The NPCCP aims to improve the quality of life and lessen the impact of psoriasis on patients; prevent and control exacerbations of psoriasis in patients that lead to more serious illnesses; provide timely access to optimal treatment and care for all psoriasis patients; make quality treatment and care more affordable and accessible; and support the recovery and reintegration to society of psoriasis patients, among others.

When enacted into law, the proposed “National Psoriasis Care Act” would create a National Psoriasis Care and Control Council under the Department of Health to serve as the policy making, as well as the planning and coordinating body on psoriasis control. A counterpart bill was filed in September 2022, which is currently being deliberated at the Senate Committee on Health and Demography.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP). PHAP represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.