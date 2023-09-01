It is with great excitement and anticipation that I bring to your attention an event that promises to redefine the very fabric of fashion as we know it. On Sept. 18, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts Manila, a groundbreaking spectacle is set to unfold — the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Gala, a highlight of the Philippine Blockchain Week.

Allow me to introduce the visionary force behind this revolution: none other than the internationally renowned Filipino fashion designer, Michael Cinco. Renowned for his exquisite designs, which have graced royalty and adorned celebrities such as Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga, Cinco is ready to embark on an unprecedented journey into the digital realm of fashion. And he’s doing so with a purpose — to transcend the barriers that separate the physical from the digital and lead us into the Metaverse era.

For me, it’s an honor to be part of this transformative event, a convergence of two worlds — fashion and technology — as they intertwine and form something extraordinary. As Cinco himself aptly states, “Fashion has always been about redefining barriers, and right now, there’s no bigger barrier than taking what’s physical into the digital.” This sentiment captures the very essence of this gala, where couture transcends tangible constraints and ventures into the realm of avatars and blockchain.

What makes this event truly remarkable is not just the fusion of fashion and technology, but the exquisite craftsmanship and innovation that Michael Cinco brings to the virtual runway. Imagine witnessing his signature designs materialize before your eyes, draped over the avatars of digital models, each pixel radiating the same elegance that has adorned red carpets and international events. It’s a moment that will blur the line between reality and the virtual, inviting us to reimagine the concept of couture.

This gala marks a convergence of two remarkable forces: the visionary designs of Michael Cinco and the transformative power of blockchain technology. Just as Cinco’s designs push the boundaries of traditional fashion, blockchain challenges conventional paradigms of ownership and authenticity. Each stitch, each bead, each digital rendering — all secured and verified through the immutable ledger of the blockchain.

The concept of digital fashion is not entirely new. We’ve seen the rise of virtual fashion weeks, where designers transcend geographical limitations and showcase their collections to a global audience hungry for innovation. Yet, what sets this event apart is the seamless integration of technology with a designer whose opulent creations have graced some of the world’s most prestigious stages. Cinco’s journey into the digital world is more than a showcase; it’s a testament to the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, this event carries a deeper purpose. A portion of the proceeds from the Metaverse Fashion Gala will support critical causes — the conservation of endangered species through the World Wildlife Fund, the empowerment of children on the autism spectrum through the Global Spectrum Initiative, and the creation of better opportunities for the youth through the Global Reskilling Movement.

The significance of this gala extends beyond the Metaverse itself; it’s a representation of Filipino creativity, innovation, and philanthropy. As a representative of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines, I couldn’t be prouder to witness this milestone that exemplifies how the worlds of blockchain and creative excellence can seamlessly intertwine.

I invite you to join us on this unprecedented journey, where fashion transcends physical boundaries, and technology breathes life into artistry. Secure your place at the Michael Cinco Metaverse Fashion Gala, an event that promises not only an exclusive experience but a glimpse into the future — a future where the unimaginable becomes reality.

For reservations and inquiries, visit pbw.ph/mc or e-mail info@pbw.ph.

Dr. Donald Lim is the founding president of the Blockchain Council of the Philippines and the lead convenor of the Philippine Blockchain Week. He is also the Asian anchor of FintechTV.