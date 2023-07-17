Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in women in the Philippines, with the highest incidence rate of 17.6%, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It accounts for 15% of all new cancer cases and 8% of all cancer deaths in the country, the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology (PSMO) reported. The PSMO also revealed that three out of 100 Filipino women are estimated to develop breast cancer before the age of 75.

More than half (53%) of breast cancer cases in the country are diagnosed in Stages III and IV, while only 2% to 3% of cases are diagnosed in Stage I.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defined breast cancer as a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. There are different kinds of breast cancer, which depends on which cells develop into cancer.

The CDC noted that while some people do not have any signs or symptoms, some warning signs of breast cancer include new lumps in the breast or underarm; thickening or swelling of part of the breast, and irritation or dimpling of breast skin. Some may also experience redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast; pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area; nipple discharge other than breast milk including blood; any change in the size or the shape of the breast; and pain in any area of the breast.

In providing a platform for discussion on breast cancer, the Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (SwissCham Philippines) organized the “Inspiring Conversations on Breast Cancer in the Philippines” roundtable series. This was an initiative of the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS) and ICanServe Foundation, with the support of Novartis Healthcare Philippines. The ensuing roundtables are scheduled on July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 22, and Aug. 31, which will also be attended by members of the Philippine Press Institute (PPI) to help in their breast cancer reporting fellowship this year.

The PPI reporting fellowship seeks to deepen understanding about terminologies and policies related to breast cancer; gain knowledge in healthcare innovations available to patients and their families; and link journalists with government and medical experts for story development.

“Health literacy is very important to encourage healthy behavior, such as breast self-examination to detect potential early signs of breast cancer. For its part, the government should ensure that patients have access to quality health services and accurate health information,” said Department of Health (DoH) Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire, who delivered the keynote speech on behalf of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

Ms. Vergeire also highlighted how the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) is helping address gaps in the national cancer control program by operationalizing the Cancer Assistance Fund (CAF), Cancer and Supportive-Palliative Medicines Access Program (CSPMAP), and Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients Program (MAIP).

The DoH is working to strengthen the country’s primary healthcare system to achieve Universal Health Care (UHC) through the DoH Konsultayo program, she said.

This program provides the primary care benefit package of PhilHealth such as medical consultation, X-ray, sputum exam, among others, and supplements this with additional tests and medicines for basic and chronic conditions. An organized breast cancer screening in Konsultayo will be a welcome addition.

Meanwhile, PCS president Dr. Corazon Ngelangel shared how the organization guides patients in navigating the whole breast cancer care continuum from patient education, early cancer detection and treatment to hospice-palliative care.

Joel Chong, president of Novartis Healthcare Philippines, said that integrating the patient perspective across cancer care is not just a noble aspiration, it is a responsibility.

“By empowering patients, listening to their needs, and involving them as active partners in their care, we can develop personalized therapies, improve treatment outcomes, and enhance the overall patient experience,” he said.

The roundtable discussion highlighted need for collaboration to address breast cancer among Filipinos.

“This is something we need to do, and we need to do it together. The government alone cannot address the gaps in our country’s healthcare system. We need the support of civil society and the private sector. During the pandemic, we saw the Filipino spirit of cooperation where all sectors pitched in — nagtulong-tulong tayo. I hope that all of our voices are heard as one, and we unify all of our efforts so that we can give more hope to our breast cancer patients,” Ms. Vergeire said.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP). PHAP represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are in the forefront of research and development efforts for COVID-19 and other diseases that affect Filipinos.