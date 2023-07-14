A bright light shines brightly in the medical field after all the chaotic upheavals caused by three dark years of the pandemic. A new treatment for Parkinson’s disease is now available in the Philippines.

“There is a uniquely Filipino Neurologic disease found mainly in the island of Panay where, mostly, males entering adult age start having involuntary movement which progresses to fatal infirmity.

This is called ‘X-linked Dystonia Parkinsonism’ or ‘Lubag’ in the local dialect,” Dr. Gerardo “Gap” D. Legaspi, a professor and director at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) and chief of neurosurgery, said.

Dr. Lilian Lee first reported it at the PGH Grand Rounds in 1975.

The disease has been the subject of extensive research with the hope of unraveling its genetic basis and finding a cure.

“In the meantime, the debilitating contortions that lead to total dependence of patients on others and eventually inability to swallow or even breathe well — have to be treated,” he said.

He said that patients have been brought to Germany and Taiwan for treatment with interventions that lessen the involuntary movements. As a result, patients can function at a level that is considered “almost normal capacity.”

“This is where PGH HIFU (high-intensity focused ultrasound) came into being. Speaking in one of the Senate hearings for its 2019 budget, PGH made a request for funding for this machine. The point being that the Filipino disease should be treated in the Philippines by Filipinos. It did not take much convincing for the Senate to approve this. The rest is history,” he said.

HIFU is a non-invasive therapeutic technique that uses non-ionizing ultrasonic waves to heat or ablate tissue. It can be used for several conditions. It increases the flow of blood or lymph or destroys tumors via thermal and mechanical mechanisms.

“This magnetic resonance HIFU unit to treat neurologic conditions is the only one in the country and only the second in Southeast Asia (next to Thailand) but the busiest when it treated its first patient on October 29, 2021. The cycle was completed,” Dr. Legaspi said.

“Initially FDA-approved for tremors (both regular and those associated with Parkinsonism), other uses are now extensively researched for Parkinson’s disease itself and some psychiatric conditions are being done in PGH for ‘Lubag,’” Dr. Legaspi said.

“Treatment is practically a one-day admission involving two to three hours on the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) unit. Within that time, patients are relieved, most fully, and some partially, of their tremors and involuntary movement. Truly transformative,” he added.

The testimonial videos of two patients have gone viral.

Boyet Cabiles, a 57-year-old man from Taytay, Rizal, was diagnosed in 2017. He said the tremors started with the palm, then the fingers and the whole hand. Then it spread. He had a checkup that confirmed it.

“On two occasions, different doctors said I had Parkinson’s. I do the work at home. I cook and clean. Then the tremors started,” he said.

He could no longer do simple things. When he pressed a knife, it would fly off. Regular chores like cooking and cleaning became difficult.

“It was hard for me. It frustrating… I was looking for a solution. Condition. Explanation. A cure for Parkinson’s. Until I looked on the Internet and found out about HIFU,” he said.

(He found it on Facebook.)

“It seemed fantastic. After all I have been through, here’s the solution,” Mr. Cabiles said.

He applied and submitted the requirements. Soon he found out he was one of those who qualified for the program.

Mr. Cabiles had the therapy, and it was successful. The tremors disappeared. After three months, they were gone except for very slight occasional tremors. He could function better.

“I could do simple things like wearing a shirt. I needed my right hand. Physically, I became confident… I could cook and do chores. The treatment represents hope. For everyone,” he said.

“It is important to us,” his wife said. “He is my other half and best friend. He is important to us… Life does not end with Parkinson’s. HIFU has given more options.”

“No amount of money can match the feeling — to feel normal again,” Mr. Cabiles emphasized.

Wilfredo Tamayo, who is from Leyte, had his own story.

“I am an electrician on a ship. I could not pass the (medical) test. Eating was difficult. Dressing up, too. Last October… I found a ‘Treat your tremors – PGH’ (video) on YouTube,” he said.

So he applied for treatment at the PGH, and doctors considered him a good candidate.

The doctor, in an interview, saw that they could help Mr. Tamayo and reduce the tremors so that he could work again.

After treatment, Mr. Tamayo said: “The tremors disappeared 95% to 97% … I could eat and write well. I could dress up well. I was so happy. I could use both hands to solder electronic parts. I could work again. I was so happy!

“My children were still small. I wanted them to finish schooling. Now I can support them. Thank you very much!”

Dr. Legaspi said patients can visit the website www.treatyourtremor.com where initial screening is done.

“Eventually, our movement disorder expert can see them. If they are eligible, they are then scheduled for treatment. For charity cases, it is free for the patients,” he said.

Private patients will pay for a package that is significantly lower — approximately half than the cost of treatment abroad. Foreigners pay more. There is an affordable and fair treatment package.

Congratulations to PGH and Dr. Gerardo D. Legaspi and his team for this transformative HIFU treatment.

It brings hope to the Philippines as the best non-invasive solution to a degenerative disease.

