“I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection and I think we overplayed the vaccines …” That was Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, in a recent interview. And more: “50% of those who died via Omicron were older and vaccinated.” Interesting statements amidst the many reports, both here and abroad, of somewhat healthy young people suddenly dropping dead. Oftentimes from heart or blood related issues.

In this regard, one particular study (“Age and sex-specific risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccines,” Stéphane Le Vu, et al, June 2022) seems particularly relevant:

“Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported following the receipt of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. As vaccination campaigns are still to be extended, we aimed to provide a comprehensive assessment of the association, by vaccine and across sex and age groups. Using nationwide hospital discharge and vaccine data, we analyzed all 1,612 cases of myocarditis and 1,613 cases of pericarditis that occurred in France in the period from May 12, 2021 to Oct. 31, 2021.”

The result? “Strong evidence of an increased risk of myocarditis and of pericarditis in the week following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in both males and females, in particular after the second dose of the mRNA-1273 vaccine.”

This has to be read within the context of lowered immunity, as found by cardiovascular surgeon Kenji Yamamoto (“Adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines and measures to prevent them,” June 2022): the “immune function among vaccinated individuals eight months after the administration of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine was lower than that among the unvaccinated individuals. According to European Medicines Agency recommendations, frequent COVID-19 booster shots could adversely affect the immune response and may not be feasible.” Thus: “COVID-19 vaccination is a major risk factor for infections in critically ill patients.”

Another interesting finding is the possible effect that the COVID vaccines have on the reproductive system, both for males and females. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US president’s chief medical adviser, admitted this is a matter that needs further looking into.

For women, it was found that “since the emergence of COVID-19 vaccinations, many women around the world are reporting abnormalities in their menstrual periods post-vaccination.” So a study was made (“Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccine: A Cross-Sectional Investigation in the MENA Region,” Nadia Muhaidat, December 2021) “to investigate the prevalence and impact of menstrual abnormalities after the COVID-19 vaccine.” The conclusion: “a possible link between the COVID-19 vaccine and menstrual abnormalities that have impacted their quality of life.”

For men, a possible lowered sperm count: “Systemic immune response after BNT162b2 vaccine is a reasonable cause for transient semen concentration and TMC [total motile count] decline.” (“COVID-19 vaccination BNT162b2 temporarily impairs semen concentration and total motile count among semen donors,” Itai Gat, et al., June 2022).

Finally, there’s this piece of news that had pro-vaccine news media fact checkers scrambling to respond: the possibility of DNA changes due to vaccination. Nevertheless, one of the researchers admitted that: “the vaccine enters liver cells as early as six hours after the vaccine has been administered. We saw that there was DNA converted from the vaccine’s mRNA in the host cells we studied.” (Answer by Associate Professor Yang de Marinis, “Q&A: COVID-19 vaccine study gains attention,” Lund University, March 2022; see also “Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line,” February 2022: which “detected high levels of BNT162b2 in Huh7 cells and changes in gene expression of long interspersed nuclear element-1 (LINE-1), which is an endogenous reverse transcriptase.”)

There is, of course, the disease du jour that is monkeypox, for which this Washington Post article (“You are being misled about monkeypox,” July 2022) makes a good point: “Here is what we can discern from data collected about monkeypox so far: This viral outbreak isn’t just mostly occurring among men who have sex with men. The confirmed cases, at least to date, have consistently almost entirely occurred among this demographic, which accounts for 96% or more of diagnoses where data are available.

“Per capita, the few monkeypox cases in women and children remain minuscule compared with the rate among gay and bisexual men. Of course, substantial transmission could always occur among such other groups. But researchers at the WHO and elsewhere have speculated that the monkeypox reproduction rate will likely remain significantly lower in such demographics — meaning the virus will more likely hit transmission dead ends among them than among gay and bisexual men.

“An uncomfortable truth, one documented in peer-reviewed papers, is that sexual behaviors and networks specific to gay and bisexual men have long made them more likely to acquire various sexually transmitted infections compared with heterosexual people.”

The baffling response of local health experts is to require citizens to mask up and socially distance. Which makes one wonder if this is really about public health or public manipulation.

Jemy Gatdula is a senior fellow of the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations and a Philippine Judicial Academy law lecturer for constitutional philosophy and jurisprudence.

www.facebook.com/jigatdula/

Twitter @jemygatdula