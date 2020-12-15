Of Dalgona coffee and quadratic equations

What were the top Google searches in 2020?
WHEN summed up in one word, the year 2020 according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary is
“Pandemic.” Meanwhile the Oxford dictionary described the year as “one that cannot be neatly accommodated in one word.” Yes, this year has been all about the coronavirus pandemic going by the searches that topped the annual Google Year in Search list globally, and that is also largely true for Filipinos whose search terms were all about how to survive in quarantine — such as “making dalgona coffee.”
But what is striking about the Philippines’ Year in Search list is that while “Coronavirus” is the top trending search worldwide, it took the third spot in the Philippines, overtaken by the country’s interest in the recently held US Presidential elections (“US Election 2020”) and NBA Scores, at Nos. 1 an 2 respectively. (Interestingly, the NBA Schedule No. 6 on the list.)
In comparison, the US elections (“Election Results”) sits at the second spot in the Overall Trending Searches for 2020 worldwide.
And because the country has shifted to online and distance learning, Google Philippines noticed a “relative spike in academic-related searches as students embraced home-based learning, and looked up lectures and topics online,” according to a company release.
The search term “DepEd Commons,” the Department of Education platform which serves as a hub for digital learning materials, occupied the fourth spot in the overall trending searches list in the Philippines.
Rounding out the Top 5 trending searches in the Philippines was “Taal Volcano,” which erupted on Jan. 12 and spewed ash across the regions of Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and Central Luzon.
While the pandemic may not be top of mind in Philippine searches, it’s interesting to note that many of the “How-To” searches were about either surviving quarantine or protecting oneself from the virus.
The top How-To search was about making dalgona coffee, as the frothy coffee with milk mixture became the beverage of choice for Filipinos under lockdown. Following dalgona coffee was the question on how to wear surgical masks properly. Other pandemic-related how-tos were about boosting the immune system (at No. 4), how to compute body mass index (for those putting on the quarantine pounds at No. 3), how to make leche flan (No. 5) and how to make pancakes (No. 8). The all-important “How to prevent COVID-19” (coronavirus disease 2019) is far down at the 10th spot.
Also in the Top 10 of the How-To list were the age-old questions: how to “divide fractions” (No. 6) and “how to solve quadratic equations” (No. 7).
Korean dramas dominated the most searched TV shows and series, with Crash Landing On You at the top spot followed by Netflix’s Spanish-language heist series, Money Heist. Money Heist and US series Prison Break at No. 9 were the only non-Korean dramas in the Philippines’ list.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was the top male personality after numerous reports of his being unwell (and even death) surfaced while Filipina actress Issa Pressman was the top searched female personality after she was involved in the break-up of Nadine Lustre and James Reid.
“Looking back at the year that was, many Filipinos realized the importance of going digital now more than ever to search for answers and cope with the new changes happening around them,” Geia Lopez, analytical head for consumer packaged goods and retail at Google Southeast Asia, said in the release. — Zsarlene B. Chua
Below is the complete Google Philippines Year in Search:
OVERALL TRENDING SEARCHES
US election 2020
NBA score
Coronavirus
DepEd Commons
Taal Volcano
NBA schedule
Kobe Bryant
Lakers vs Heat
First day of school
TRENDING SEARCHES BY CATEGORY:
News
US election 2020
Coronavirus
Taal Volcano
First day of school
Kim Jong-Un
Joe Biden
hantavirus
SSS calamity loan
Typhoon Ulysses
Education
DepEd Commons
First day of school
English to Filipino translation
quadratic equation
Venn diagram
homogenous mixture
fraction calculator
scientific method
arithmetic sequence
heterogeneous mixture
Sports
NBA score
NBA schedule
Lakers vs Heat
NBA standings
Lakers vs Nuggets
NBA games today
Lakers vs Rockets
Clippers vs Nuggets
Lakers vs Trail Blazers
Australian Open 2020
TV Shows/Series
Crash Landing on You
Money Heist
It’s Okay To Not Be Okay
Start-Up
Itaewon Class
The World of the Married
Girl from Nowhere
Backstreet Rookie
Prison Break
The King: Eternal Monarch
Songs and Lyrics
“When I Look at You” lyrics
“Tala”
“Love Story” lyrics
“Paubaya” lyrics
“Imahe” lyrics
“Catriona” lyrics
“At My Worst” lyrics
“Make It With You” lyrics
“Kabilang Buhay” lyrics
“Ice Cream” lyrics
Game-related Searches
Among Us
Genshin Impact
Rules of Survival gift
Adorable Home
Valorant
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Krunker.io
Codashop PH
Shinobi Life 2 codes
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Movies
Through Night and Day
Parasite
Enola Holmes
Mulan
Black Panther
Train to Busan 2
Extraction
Contagion
Birds of Prey
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Female Personalities
Issa Pressman
Sofia Andres
Ivana Alawi
Vanessa Bryant
Janine Berdin
Kamala Harris
Seo Ye-ji
Rabiya Mateo
Kaachi
Kim Go-eun
Male Personalities
Kim Jong-Un
Joe Biden
Hyun Bin
Tom Hanks
Vico Sotto
Carlo Acutis
Marcelito Pomoy
Kim Soo-yun
Michael V.
Jeremy Jauncey
Losses
Kobe Bryant
Lloyd Cadena
Chadwick Boseman
Naya Rivera
George Floyd
Go Soo-jung
Emman Nimedez
Park Ji-hoon
Oh In-hye
Sean Connery
K-Drama
Crash Landing On You
It’s Okay To Not To Be Okay
Start-Up
Itaewon Class
The World of the Married
Backstreet Rookie
The King: Eternal Monarch
Hi Bye, Mama!
Record of Youth
Hospital Playlist
Korean Personalities
Hyun Bin
Kim Soo-hyun
Kaachi
Kim Go-eun
Aespa
Jun Ji-hyun
Son Ye-jin
So Ji-sub
Han So-hee
Jo Eun-Jung
How-to
How to make dalgona coffee?
How to wear a surgical mask?
How to compute BMI?
How to boost the immune system?
How to make leche flan
divide fractions?
How to solve quadratic equations?
How to make pancakes?
How to apply for an SSS calamity loan online?
How to prevent COVID-19?