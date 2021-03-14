New batch of athletes to be enshrined in PHL Sports Hall of Fame

A NEW BATCH of sports heroes is set to be included in the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame (PSHOF) in enshrinement ceremonies set for April.

On Friday, the PSHOF Selection Committee, after thorough evaluation and deliberation, formally elected 10 outstanding athletes as part of the fourth batch to be lionized in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

The committee chose for enshrinement Paulino Alcantara (football), Eric Buhain (swimming), Dionisio Calvo (coach-basketball and football), Arianne Cerdena (bowling), Robert Jaworski (basketball), Gertrudes Lozada (swimming), Elma Muros-Posadas (athletics), Rogelio Onofre (athletics), Leopoldo Serrantes (boxing), and Roel Velasco (boxing).

The enshrinees are being honored for their contribution to their respective fields and the success they had in them.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez, who by virtue of Republic Act 8757, or the Philippine Sports Hall of Fame Act, also chaired the selection committee, said that the process of selecting was not easy, but they believe they have made good choices.

Advertisement

He went on to say that it was an “enriching” experience for them to be part of the process.

“I would like to thank everyone for all their work. It is very enriching for me to be part of this. I am pleased with the choices of both the review and selection committees. Congratulations to all the fourth batch enshrinees!” said Mr. Ramirez in a statement.

The selection committee has Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino as vice-chairperson. Members are Games and Amusements Board Chairman Abraham Mitra, Philippine Football Federation Secretary-General Atty. Ed Gastanes and Philcycling Secretary General Atty. Billy Sumagui as NSA representatives, Philippine Olympians Association President Akiko Guevara and University Athletic Association of the Philippines Executive Director Atty. Rene Andrei Saguisag, Jr. as private group representatives.

The review committee, meanwhile, is composed of media stalwarts Ed Andaya (People’s Tonight), Joe Antonio (People’s Journal), Rey Bancod (Tempo), Dodo Catacutan (Spin.ph), Quinito Henson (Philippine Star), Tessa Jazmines (Larc&Asset PR), Jun Lomibao (Business Mirror) and Tito Talao (Manila Bulletin).

The enshrinees will receive P200,000 each plus the PSHOF trophy. Details of the enshrinement will be announced later. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo