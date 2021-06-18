A Gift Guide for Chef Dads and Other New Dad Personas this Father’s Day

Noticed how your Dad has been taking charge of the kitchen lately? Since we have all been under several community quarantines, Dads have taken on the new hobby of rocking their inner Gordon Ramsay! In fact, according to a recent social media survey of over 1,000 SuperMoms conducted by SM Supermalls on what new habits Dads took on during the pandemic, cooking ranked first.

Rounding out the survey results of Dad’s top pastimes are gaming, gardening, watching movies, doing home improvement projects, riding bikes, and bonding with pets.

And since Father’s Day is just around the corner, here are some cool gift ideas for Dad’s newfound hobby ─ whatever it may be.

Dad, the Master Chef. Pre-pandemic, the master chef of the house was Mom, but Dads have started ruling the kitchen. Most Dads love to BBQ especially when there’s a celebration. Wondering what to get your dad who is a chef-at-heart? How about an air fryer, a tabletop smokeless griller or a set of non-stick woks? Who benefits? The family of Chef Dad.

Gamer Dad. Is your dad a tech fiend? Whether you plan on gifting your dad the latest video games, mobile phone, gaming accessories, smartwatch, or camera, SM Cyberzone is the tech authority. All branded items are guaranteed and warrantied, so you don’t need to worry about after-sales service.

Green Thumb Dad. If your dad has turned into a plantito, cultivate his newfound hobby. There are seeds, seedlings, ornamental plants, even garden toolsets and all lengths of hoses and watering cans for gardens, large and small at SM. There are garden seats, shades and hats, gloves and boots too. An extra bonus is if dad grows vegetables, the family sits to have healthy meal care of Green Thumb Dad.

Cinephile Dad. Do you have a dad who zones out while watching movies? SM has a promo from WeTV that he will like. Just present a single receipt with a minimum purchase of PHP 1,000 in participating SM malls nationwide and you can get one month of VIP Subscription to WeTV. The promo will run from June 13 to July 13, 2021, while the vouchers are valid until October 31, 2021. Make sure to claim your vouchers on or before September 12, 2021, so your Dads can stream their favorite action movies, K-drama series, and more.

Handyman Dad. For the Dad who likes to tinker with DIY home improvement projects, there’s a host of cool tools and toolboxes, doodads, and thingamajigs at ACE Hardware. Maybe it’s time to change all your lighting fixtures to energy-saving LEDs or smart bulbs. There’s also definitely a need for more storage in any home. So whether Dad wants to upgrade a room, or turn your home into a smart zone, everything a DIY guy needs is at SM.

Fitness buff Dad. Couch potatoes begone! It’s your call to get Dad to stay fit and healthy while he’s stuck at home. There are stationary bikes, small weights, jump ropes, kettlebells, yoga mats, or portable treadmills at SM sports shops. For the Dad who is a fitness buff, activewear should be great replacements for his tattered cut-off shirts. Drop by the men’s section of The SM Store for a wide array of the leading brands like Nike and Under Armour. Uniqlo is another gift option for Dad with their Airism tech clothes to wick away sweat or, for Dads who like to go for a run, check out Uniqlo’s versatile collection of hoodies ─ especially useful gear for the runner dad this rainy season.

The OverworkedDad. Give your stressed dad the gift of self-care. There’s a whole line of portable massagers at Watson’s to help him relax after a long day at work. Get a haircut and a foot spa for both you and dad at SM’s safe salons and barbershops. If your dad loves pets, give him a GC so he can get his fur baby a grooming session at Pet Express. He takes care of the family, so yes, you take care of him.

Is dad fully vaxxed? If he presents his Vaccination Card at one or more of over 1,000 SM partner tenants, he gets special treats with SM’s Vaxx Dine and Shop Treats. Thousands of gift options, restaurants, and hobby shops are at your nearest SM Supermall. Come shop for Father’s Day at your favorite SM mall, which implements strict safety protocols, or virtually via the SM Malls Online app.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com