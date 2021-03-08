Monde Nissin eyes market expansion in US via Quorn

MONDE NISSIN CORP., the manufacturer of Lucky Me! instant noodles and SkyFlakes biscuits, is planning to further expand in the United States through its Quorn Foods brand, which offers consumers healthier alternatives to meat.

The brand has tapped US athletes to be its brand ambassadors. It has also entered a partnership with the Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball team as part of its collaboration with the Liverpool Football Club.

Quorn Foods previously boasted a 10.5% market share in the US, after focusing on the frozen foods category in several states.

“Quorn Foods will look to further deepen its foothold in these regions and broaden its presence in other parts of the country by focusing on expanding the product portfolio with localized innovations and increasing brand awareness,” the company said in its preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

“Quorn Foods will focus on retail and food service channels with selected product groups such as chicken,” Monde Nissin added.

The brand is set to launch its own vegan sausage, a dinosaur-shaped chicken product for children called “Roarsomes,” and a variety of other “chicken-style” products.

Quorn Foods will be prioritizing investing in its production capacity in the US. A new management role based in the US was appointed in February 2021 to steer the direction for the brand’s planned expansion.

In addition, Quorn Foods said it revamped its senior management team, which “now has a strong balance of functional and industry experience, combined with a diverse global background” and also engaged several researchers to look into the health benefits and overall product performance.

After working with Greggs, KFC, Costa and Pizza Hut in the United Kingdom, and Hooters in the US, the brand also plans to expand globally.

“Quorn Foods will start by leveraging off its existing presence in key European markets, developing the right localized portfolio for selected markets and preparing for long-term high growth. Additionally, it will prepare for future opportunities in selected Asian markets, especially where it or [Monde Nissin] has an existing presence,” Monde Nissin said. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte