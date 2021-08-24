MPCALA Holdings, Inc. announced on Tuesday the opening of the Silang East Interchange section of the 45-kilometer Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) project.

“This afternoon… mabubuksan na po natin ang (we will open the) additional five-kilometer Silang East Interchange,” Roberto V. Bontia said at the opening ceremony of the expressway section from Silang East Interchange to Santa Rosa-Tagaytay Road Interchange.

Mr. Bontia is the president and general manager of MPT South Corp. and its two main expressway companies in the south of the capital — Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. and CALAX operator MPCALA Holdings.

“With the completion of the Silang East of CALAX, motorists can now travel from Mamplasan in Biñan, Laguna up to Silang East, exiting at Tibig Road, in Silang,” MPCALA Holdings said in a statement.

“The newly opened Silang East Interchange will be serving 5,000 motorists and help decongest traffic coming from Governor’s Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, and Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road,” it added.

The opening of Silang East extends the operating sections of CALAX from 10 kilometers to 14.24 kilometers.

“As approved by the Toll Regulatory Board, the following toll rates at CALAX will now range from P14 to P64 for Class 1 vehicles, P29 to P128 for Class 2 vehicles, and P43 to P192 for Class 3 vehicles, depending on the vehicle’s entry and exit point,” the company said.

Once completed, the CALAX project will have interchanges at the following locations: Kawit, Governor’s Drive, Open Canal, Silang (Aguinaldo) Highway, Silang East, Santa Rosa-Tagaytay, Laguna Boulevard, and Laguna Technopark.

“It will cut travel time between Cavite and Laguna from two hours to under an hour,” MPCALA Holdings said.

The opening ceremony was attended by key government officials from Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Transportation, Presidential Palace, and Cavite province, among others.

MPCALA Holdings is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the toll road arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin