Mediabrands announces two key promotions to lead the Philippines market

Mediabrands, the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), has announced the elevation of Tricia Camarillo-Quiambao, to the position of CEO Mediabrands Philippines, and Gelo Angeles to the position of CFO Mediabrands Philippines.

With an industry career spanning 27 years, the majority of which within the IPG network including 20 years in business leadership, and executive committee roles for McCann Worldgroup Philippines; Camarillo-Quiambao is appointed from her previous position of joint Mediabrands Philippines Chief Growth Officer and Initiative Philippines Managing Director. An advocate of business growth through modern marketing Camarillo-Quiambao’s career has been decorated with a number of agency and product awards, with a trademark for achieving demonstrable business expansion and revenue growth.

“Mediabrands Philippines is built on strong capabilities; its consistent outstanding performance made possible by an extraordinary team bound by a unique culture. Leading the organization at this time is a purpose I take very seriously; together with our strong client and partner network we are on our way to an even higher trajectory” said Camarillo-Quiambao of her appointment.

With a career spanning 17 of business compliance, finance and contollership across industry organisations including Publicis Groupe, McCann Worldgroup and Lowe; Gelo Angeles is elevated to the position of CFO Mediabrands Philippines, from his previous role as Financial Reporting & Compliance Controller at Mediabrands Philippines. “I look forward to partnering with Tricia as we move onwards to take Mediabrands to new heights” said Angeles.

Leigh Terry, CEO Mediabrands APAC commented, “The elevation of Tricia and Gelo to these roles, is something that we had been working on in close collaboration with Venus Navalta before her recent passing. It always makes me very proud to be able to elevate such quality leadership talent from within our own organisation, and even more so to be fulfilling the plans and wishes of our much loved long-standing predecessor leader of Mediabrands Philippines, Venus Navalta.”

In their newly appointed positions Camarillo-Quiambao will report to Leigh Terry, CEO Mediabrands APAC, and Angeles will report to Raja Kanniapan, CFO Mediabrands APAC. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.