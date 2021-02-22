Maynilad spends P189M for repair of pipe leaks in 2020

WATER concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. spent around P189 million for pipe leak repairs in 2020 as part of its program to reduce physical and commercial water losses.

In a statement on Sunday, the west zone water provider said it fixed 22,500 pipe leaks in 2020, majority of which were situated on primary and secondary lines in Quezon City, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa.

Since its re-privatization in 2007, Maynilad said the total pipe leaks it repaired, combined with 2020 figures, reached almost 300,000.

“Notwithstanding pandemic-related restrictions, we continue to deploy field personnel to sustain our leak detection and repair activities. The more leaks we are able to repair, the more we can improve water pressure in the pipelines,” Maynilad Chief Operating Officer Randolph T. Estrellado said.

According to Maynilad, active leakage control is part of its non-revenue water management program that is aimed at mitigating physical and commercial water losses.

Other components of the program include replacement of old pipe segments and meters, installation of pressure-regulating valves, anti-water pilferage activities, and establishment of districted meter areas.

Maynilad provides water to areas in the west zone of the National Capital Region such as Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, Malabon, Manila, Makati, and Quezon City, as well as parts of Cavite province including Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave