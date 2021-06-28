LIGHT Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC), the private operator of Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1), said on Monday it partnered with Angkas (DBDOYC, Inc.) for ride-hailing services.

“LRMC has partnered with the leading app-based motorcycle taxi ride-sharing service Angkas,” LRMC said in an advisory on Monday.

The partnership deal includes an “exclusive fare discount” for LRT-1 passengers, according to the company.

At an online forum organized by the Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines last week, LRMC President and Chief Executive Officer Juan F. Alfonso said the ride-hailing services, through the company’s partnership with Angkas, “will be available at certain stations at peak hours.”

Passengers will be able to hire Angkas to and from LRT-1.

LRMC also announced on Monday that it reached another milestone of 15 million safe man-hours without a lost time injury (LTI) among its workers.

The company said LTI is an injury suffered by an employee on the job which results in fatality, permanent disability, or time lost from work.

“Safety is a way of life and a fundamental value in LRMC. We, at LRMC, believe that all accidents can be prevented. And this is the mind-set across the organization — from top management to the staff, maintenance, technicians, and utility team. We look out for one another. If someone comes to you and points out an unsafe act, unsafe condition, or even a near-miss, it is never taken as an offense, but as an opportunity to do things better,” Mr. Alfonso said.

LRMC is the joint venture of Ayala Corp., Metro Pacific Light Rail Corp. and Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings (Philippines) Pte. Ltd. It holds the P65-billion, 32-year PPP contract to operate LRT-1 and build its extension to Cavite.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is one of three Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being PLDT, Inc. and Philex Mining Corp. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., maintains interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin