THE Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) labor union said its proposal for a P1,200 daily minimum wage is intended to give workers nationwide a family living wage in the face of rising prices.

“Every worker has the right to a living wage… It is only right that workers charge this to those who are sitting and aspiring to sit in government,” KMU Secretary General Jerome Adonis said in a statement.

KMU along with 30 other organizations have put together a “Labor Agenda” calling for wage reform, price controls, an end to contractualization, and strengthening union rights.

The groups represent workers from the agriculture, electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, health, and business process outsourcing industries.

“Workers are fed up with policies that make us suffer in exchange for the profits of a few,” Mr. Adonis added.

Labor groups have called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to certify as urgent a bill that will impose a legislated national wage hike.

Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to impose a P100 national wage increase for private-sector workers, was approved on third reading last year.

The House version or House Bill No. 11376, which was approved on second reading in February, calls for a P200 daily wage increase.

KMU said Regional Wage Boards have failed to set appropriate wages and have not kept up with rising prices of goods. — Adrian H. Halili