While our employees welcome the Christmas party primarily due to the raffle, still, we are beset by complaints about participation being limited to those with perfect attendance records. This is the first year we have imposed this restriction. Is this a good use of management prerogative? Can you help us anticipate and resolve any issues arising out of yearend parties? — White Rose.

Management prerogative is not absolute. There are many legal exceptions that limit its use. Even if it’s your prerogative to manage a business, it doesn’t mean you can disregard employee complaints. The best way, therefore, is to find a middle ground. People management is not a zero-sum game where management must win over its employees or vice versa.

There are win-win solutions that can serve the best interests of the organization. So, let’s take a good look at your policy of excluding those with imperfect attendance records. Let me just say from the start that it is a petty issue.

The bottom line is how it would adversely affect an important company event like a Christmas party. It’s the time we celebrate all the good things that happened in our work life. It should not be treated as a platform for bickering, especially if the issue is so low-stakes.

It’s also unfair to those who have logged in one or two reasonable and approved absences due to emergencies, like illness, accidents, or a death in the family. Besides, the logic behind rewarding perfect attendance is flawed. Why recognize employees who are required to be punctual and physically present every single working day?

Thus, there is no need to agonize and waste time explaining a flawed policy to employees. Let me repeat myself: It’s a petty issue that should not consume the time of both labor and management. Imagine a situation where employee discontent destroys the party’s atmosphere, before, during and after the event.

OTHER ISSUES

Yearend parties must offer positive vibes among employees and its management. Extra care should be taken to eliminate or minimize all issues arising from incoherent and illogical policies. The intention is to improve camaraderie and prepare everyone for the New Year. This should be the main focus of management.

Now, to anticipate other issues, explore the following:

One, is the top raffle prize cash or non-cash? Cash prizes are taxable income, unless the company covers it. I prefer the non-cash approach that includes home appliances, electronic devices, grocery baskets, and the like. Television sets, mini-refrigerators or mobile devices represent more tangible memories of the good times for the winners than cash prizes.

To avoid the administrative burden of hauling around heavy and fragile appliances, you can use gift checks to give winners the flexibility in claiming their prizes from the stores. One caveat though. Whether it’s done via a gift certificate or actual appliances, watch out for employees selling their raffle prizes at a discount. They may be applying the proceeds to vices like drugs, drinking, gambling, and womanizing.

Two, would you prevent workers with performance issues from attending the party? No. It’s better to make the party inclusive, regardless of their work performance or status, which includes probationary, project-based and regular workers. What’s the point of discriminating, anyway? It’s the season to be happy, and a year-end gathering should not be cause for creating friction among your workers.

Even those who have been penalized with reprimands or suspensions for violating company policy must be included in the party as well.

Three, what’s your view on suppliers donating raffle prizes? This arrangement could raise integrity issues. Therefore, establish a policy that purchasing executives and their workers should donate their gifts to a prize pool to be raffled off during the party. Be sure to consider high-ranking officials as well.

Security guards must play an active role in enforcing this policy to keep recipients from struggling over accepting or rejecting gifts. Consider that suppliers can always deliver the goods to locations nominated by the intended recipient. Still, it’s better to have a policy than having no policy at all.

Four, how do you view companies soliciting prizes from suppliers? Don’t do it. It’s a pitiful sight for companies to act like beggars. Every organization must have a budget for year-end merry-making. Regardless of size, a company must ensure it prepares a little something for the workers, including the giving away of modest prizes not sourced from suppliers, unless the prizes are voluntarily given.

Five, how about companies soliciting contributions from workers? My answer to that is the same to my answer to number four above: Don’t.

In conclusion, you must realize that in planning a year-end party, consider all the possible irritants that could affect employee morale. If you’re unsure of what to do next year, conduct a simple, anonymous survey to determine the best approach to organizing the Christmas party. Do this five months before the scheduled party.

