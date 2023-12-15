BERLIN — Germany’s GDL train drivers’ union said it planned a strike that would last several days after the Christmas holiday as a wage dispute with rail operator Deutsche Bahn continues.

“From Jan. 8th, you should expect longer labor disputes,” GDL head Claus Weselsky was quoted as saying by Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

The union held a 24-hour strike last week, its last strike of the year, after negotiations with Deutsche Bahn broke off at the end of November.

The GDL is demanding a reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 hours per week for shift workers, as well as an increase of 555 euros per month and a one-off inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros.

Deutsche Bahn rejects the demanded reduction in working hours due to a labor shortage and has offered an 11% increase in wages and salaries for a collective agreement term of 32 months.

The GDL rejected the offer. Mr. Weselsky said the union would strike in moderation and was not planning an indefinite strike. “We don’t have to go on strike indefinitely to bring the rail system to a standstill,” he added. — Reuters