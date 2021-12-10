Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) is planning to open its first Jollibee stores in Scotland and in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia next year, the company said on Friday.

“We look forward to bringing the joy of eating to more and more people in different parts of the world, sustaining our growth momentum as we enter 2022,” JFC Chief Executive Officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said in a statement.

The company did not provide details on the exact location of its upcoming store in Scotland, which is part of the United Kingdom (UK).

In the UK, Jollibee currently has seven stores as of end-September, mostly in England. It opened a Jollibee store in Wales in July.

Meanwhile, Jollibee Kuala Lumpur will be located at a popular shopping mall — Sunway Pyramid.

Earlier this year, JFC unit Golden Plate Pte. Ltd. and Beeworks Investment Pte. Ltd. have created a joint venture to launch 120 stores in Malaysia in the next decade.

Jollibee will also set up its 150th store in Vietnam by early next year “in a popular location,” without disclosing further details. Vietnam is said to have the largest Jollibee store network outside of the Philippines.

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we continue to open more Jollibee stores and are glad to see the community’s support wherever we open,” Mr. Tanmantiong said.

The company is counting on its international businesses to drive growth. JFC operates in 34 countries through over 5,800 stores of its eight wholly-owned brands, six franchised brands, as well as through its majority-ownership in Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf and in the SuperFoods Group.

JFC shares at the exchange declined 2.59% or P6.20 on Friday, closing at P233.20 apiece. — Keren Concepcion G. Valmonte