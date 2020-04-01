Isuzu Philippines lends vehicles to transport healthcare workers, frontliners

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC), responding to the immediate needs of the country’s healthcare and frontline workers fighting to stem the outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (CoViD-19), lent on March 28 two units of the Isuzu D-MAX and one Isuzu mu-X to authorized representatives of the Binan local government.

Following the strict government protocols on social distancing and disinfection, the three Isuzu light commercial vehicles were completely sanitized and sterilized, and will be delivered to the Municipality of Biñan, Laguna.

These vehicles will be used to support the frontliners in Biñan and Sta. Rosa Laguna, to transport them going to and from the several hospitals to help them fulfill their critical duties in this public health crisis.IPC also lent one mu-X and one NLR PUV to Medical City in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, which will be used as the Medical City’s frontliners’ service. IPC still continues to reach out to other hospitals to address their mobility problems.

IPC President Hajime Koso paid tribute to the country’s healthcare workers and frontliners. “As the world, including the Philippines, faces an unprecedented health crisis threatening countless lives, our healthcare workers and frontliners—the doctors, nurses, medical researchers, hospital and clinic technicians, and other staff—have risked their own lives to help stop the pandemic, while caring for those who have contracted the disease. And they have been performing such selfless work tirelessly, without letup. With these vehicles, we at IPC hope that our dedicated and enduring heroes in the hospitals would find comfort and safety in their transport. Through our vehicles, we can help them fight the virus more effectively.”









IPC also assures that its aftersales service program, the Isuzu Mobile Medics, will still be offered for Isuzu vehicles used in essential operations for the duration of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine. With the Isuzu Mobile Medics service, owners, operators, and drivers of Isuzu vehicles can avail of expert and experienced technicians and troubleshooters wherever and whenever they are needed.

“The Isuzu Mobile Medic is an onsite emergency servicing will be essential for Isuzu vehicles to continue operating uninterrupted in the government, armed forces, utility companies, logistics, and healthcare sectors,” Mr. Koso added.

To add to Isuzu owners’ peace of mind, IPC’s nationwide network of 45 dealers has also offered a 30-day grace period on all Isuzu vehicles with scheduled PMS (periodic maintenance service) during the enhanced community quarantine, while all Isuzu vehicles whose warranty coverages will be lapsing within the quarantine period will also be given a 30-day warranty extension.

