ISM changes name to DITO

ISM COMMUNICATIONS Corp. has officially changed its name to DITO CME Holdings Corp.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange yesterday, ISM said it has gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to change its corporate name on March 6. It is also changing its stock symbol to “DITO” from “ISM.”

In its amended articles of incorporation as DITO CME Holdings, the company said its primary purpose now is to engage in the business of a holding company.

The changes will be reflected on the Philippine Stock Exchange systems starting April 1.

Following the corporate changes, stockholders of ISM are asked to request from the company’s stock transfer agent a change of their old stock certificates. The stock transfer agent is AB Stock Transfers Corp., which may be contacted via registered e-mail, personal appearance or authorized representatives.

Old stock certificates of stockholders must be surrendered to get a new one. The new stock certificates will be available starting May 8.









If the old stock certificates are lost, stolen or destroyed, stockholders may submit an affidavit of loss and an affidavit of publication to the stock transfer agent.

All the announcements are subject to possible changes in government rules with regard to the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine until April 13.

The board of directors of ISM approved changing its corporate name on Dec. 10, 2019, the same time it approved buying 100% of Dennis A. Uy’s shell company Udenna Communications Media and Entertainment Holdings Corp.

Shares in ISM at the stock exchange climbed 10 centavos or 8.40% to P1.29 each yesterday. — Denise A. Valdez

















