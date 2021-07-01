Isla Lipana & Co., the Philippine member firm of the PwC global network, announced today its new executive leadership team from 1 July 2021.

Roderick Danao, the newly elected Chairman and Senior Partner, introduces his executive team leaders who represent the firm’s functional focus areas. “Our leaders bring to life our values and behaviors in PwC: they act with integrity, make a difference, care, work together and reimagine the possible. I am confident that they will ably steer the firm in line with PwC’s future-focused strategy called The New Equation which, in a nutshell, is about the need to build trust and the need to deliver sustained outcomes.”

With his broad experience in leading the firm as Chairman and Senior Partner for eight years and 23 years as a partner, Atty. Alexander Cabrera performs a senior role as Chairman Emeritus. He is also the firm’s ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Leader while continuing to be a Tax Partner.

Supporting Danao is Atty. Maria Lourdes Lim, who has been designated as Vice Chairman. She continues to be the Tax Managing Partner as well. The ELT also includes the firm’s line of service leaders: Aldie Garcia, who succeeds Danao as Assurance Managing Partner; Mary Jade Divinagracia as Deals and Corporate Finance Managing Partner, and Markets Leader; and Roberto Bassig as Consulting Lead Partner.

Four leaders oversee the firm’s business operation units: John-John Patrick Lim for Risk Management and Independence, Ma. Fedna Parallag for Finance, Imelda Ronnie Castro for Human Capital, and Carlos Carado II for Digital Solutions Development.

“Our new executive leadership team is a combination of people with diverse backgrounds, years of experience, multi-faceted expertise, and admirable ingenuity. They greatly boost our strength as we go through challenges, celebrate our wins, and help our clients and stakeholders reinvent the future,” Danao states.