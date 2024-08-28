Philippines improves in M&A Attractiveness Index

The Philippines inched up six notches to 47 out of 148 countries with an index score of 52% in the 2023 edition of the M&A Attractiveness Index by Mergers and Acquisitions Research Center (MARC) at the Bayes Business School in London. The index ranks countries based on ability to attract and sustain mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business activities using six factor groups: regulatory and political; economic and ﬁnancial; technological; socioeconomic; infrastructure and assets; and environmental, social and governance.