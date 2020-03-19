How hotels are dealing with the lockdown

WHILE several hotels have sent us statements regarding their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rules have changed as swiftly as the statements were issued. While hotels such as The Peninsula Manila and Marco Polo assured us of their food safety procedures a few days ago, they, as most of the hotels in the National Capital Region have since been closed, or are currently closing.

The Edsa Shangri-La has advised its guests to check out by March 19. If guests are still within the premises within March 19, they will be urged to stay within the hotel. At present, meals are served à la carte or through room service.

The Peninsula Manila, meanwhile, is “closing its doors” on Thursday, at 11:59 p.m. The restaurants have been closed, and as of the time of writing, the remaining guests are being advised to go back to their homes.

Over at the Marriott, a call placed Wednesday morning said that the Marriott Cafe and the Marriott baker are still serving breakfast, and the concierge on the phone said that they are not allowed to disclose any more information.

The City of Dreams Manila sent a statement that its casino operations stopped beginning March 15, but effective March 18, its three properties, Nuwa, Nobu, and Hyatt Regency will suspend operations. As of the time of writing, remaining guests have also been advised to return to their homes. — Joseph L. Garcia

















