Globe received a Gold Stevie for Employer of the Year, in the Telecommunications division, at the 2021 Stevie Awards for Great Employers. A company known for treating its people right, Globe truly stepped up during the pandemic, ensuring its employees safety and extending invaluable support amidst a difficult time.

Among some of Globe’s award-winning programs were the Globe Labs, its own PCR testing facility, Thursdays By The Desk, which discouraged meetings every Thursday to give way to productive, uninterrupted work, and HopeChat, which connects employees to mental health experts via Messenger.

“Ultimately, by caring for our employees, we can achieve great business results and create products that connect families, help businesses flourish, and make the nation admired — not only during this difficult time, but for many years to come,” said Ato Jiao, Globe Chief Human Resource Officer.

Meanwhile, in recognition of its best practices in employee engagement, Globe also received a Gold Stevie for Achievement in Employee Engagement. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Globe’s engagement score in the 2020 iSpeak Employee Engagement Survey from Willis Towers Watson was at 93% – the highest in five years. A true feat, at a time when most organizations are struggling to sustain employee engagement and business continuity. Globe is also the only Filipino Company to be part of the WTW High Performing Organizations.

To honor the numerous initiatives to provide employee care during the pandemic, Globe also won a Silver Stevie for Most Valuable HR Team.

Globe aligns its actions with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals No. 3 on good health and well-being, UN SDG No. 8 on decent work and economic growth and UN SDG No. 9 on industry, innovation, and infrastructure.

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

