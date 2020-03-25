Filipino perception of causes of death inaccurate

FILIPINO perception about the leading causes of death in the country was among the least accurate, according to the latest study by French market research company Ipsos MORI.

The nation ranked 12th among 32 economies based on the company’s Perils of Perception study, which showed how perceptions about causes of death differed from reality.

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading causes of death globally. In the Philippines, they account for a third of the country’s total deaths yearly.

Among Filipino respondents, however, the average guess was at 12%, underestimating the actual figure by 21 points.

Filipinos overestimated the proportion of deaths from terrorism and conflict (+8 points); transport injuries such as road accidents (+8 points); sexually transmitted infections (+7 points); alcohol and drug addiction (+6 points); suicide (+6 points); homicide and murder (+5 points); and neurological disorders such as dementia and Parkinson’s disease (+1 point).

The Philippines did better than neighboring Australia (11th), Hong Kong (9th), Malaysia (7th), mainland China (5th), and Singapore (4th), according to the study. — Jobo E. Hernandez


















