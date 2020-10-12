Filipino golfer Pagdanganan earns US Women’s Open spot

FILIPINO golfer Bianca Pagdanganan is bound for the US Women’s Open in December after finishing in the top 10 of the just-concluded KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Pennsylvania on Sunday (Manila time).

Ms. Pagdanganan birdied the 72nd hole to save a 73 and be among top finishers in the event that happened from Oct. 8 to 11.

She was tied for ninth spot with an even 280 with three others, namely, Lauren Stephenson and Brittany Lincicome of the United States and Gaby Lopez of Mexico.

South Korea’s Sei Young Kim topped the $4.3-million event with a 14-under 266.

Ms. Pagdanganan, 22, said after the tournament the feeling was “incredible” and that she was proud to have exceeded her expectations.

The top 10 finish did not come easy for the Filipino, who won gold medals for the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

She had a sluggish start to the tournament, which saw her tally a 7-over 77 in the first round.

But she made up for it in the succeeding days, registering back-to-back 5-under 65 in the next two rounds that pushed her to solo fifth place heading into the final round.

For her impressive run, apart from booking a spot in the US Women’s Open, she also pocketed $83,765 (P4 million).

The US Women’s Open will be held from Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Course in Houston. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo