Fernandez buckles down to work as PSC interim head

COMMISSIONER Ramon Fernandez began work as officer-in-charge of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) this week, looking to accomplish as much as he can while temporarily at the helm.

Thrust to lead the agency as PSC Chairman William Ramirez is on leave of absence to attend to his ailing wife, Mr. Fernandez said he welcomes the opportunity to serve as OIC.

In an online session with members of the Tabloid Organization in Philippine Sports (TOPS) on Thursday, Mr. Fernandez, who flew from Cebu Monday night to take his post, said that while he is serving as OIC work is practically the same as they in the PSC help one another in doing various duties and responsibilities.

He said primary during his stay as PSC head is to maintain the plans and programs set forth by the body to ensure continuity.

Among these is looking after the national athletes, particularly those who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and those still angling to make it to the quadrennial sporting meet.

Mr. Fernandez said he will reach out to Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino and Philippine chief of mission to the Tokyo Games Mariano Araneta for a meeting to discuss, among other things, ways to help the athletes squeeze training amid the restrictions brought about by coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

He is also expected to hold a meeting with members of the PSC Board.

Mr. Fernandez is currently at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City as part of quarantine protocols and is awaiting the results of his COVID-19 test.

Mr. Ramirez is set to return to work on July 20. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









