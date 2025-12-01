THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said it entered into a partnership with Philippine Pharma Procurement, Inc. (PPPI) to develop pharmaceutical economic zones.

“It’s meant to promote the creation of more pharma parks in the country and especially the entry of more foreign drug and medical device manufacturers, with PPPI as a joint venture partner,” said PEZA Director General Tereso O. Panga via Viber.

“This will ensure increased local market penetration and process localization with PPPI being involved in the business. Ultimately, this initiative will make essential medicines more affordable and accessible,” he added.

In a social media post, PEZA said on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with PPPI on Nov. 27.

PPPI President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Blanca Kim B. Lokin said that the partnership will accelerate the establishment of pharma ecozones.

“While PEZA (launched) its own pharma ecozone in Tarlac, it recognizes the strength of PPPI as the only pharmaceutical government-owned and -controlled corporation in the Philippines,” she said via Viber.

“This means PPPI directly deals and interacts with pharma companies and knows the pharma industry requirements more than PEZA itself,” she added.

The partnership is expected to result in the establishment of more complete and inclusive pharma hubs optimized for the needs and requirements of the pharmaceutical industry.

“It will also position the Philippines as a viable alternative pharma hub in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region to serve the needs of the region for meds and vaccines,” she said.

“Pharma ecozones also seek to address the issue of supply chain and logistics infrastructure,” she added.

The PEZA tie-up marks PPPI’s second partnership with government agency, following its deal with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

In April, PPPI partnered with Clark International Airport Corp. to establish a Pharma Logistics Hub in Clark.

“The first phase will be built at the front of the soon-to-be-built Food Hub of the Department of Agriculture,” she said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile