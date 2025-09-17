THE Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) asked legislators to amend legislation governing the national feeding program and the coconut levy fund, citing implementation constraints that hinder service delivery and farmer access.

Speaking at a House Economic Affairs Committee briefing on Wednesday, Economy Undersecretary Rosemarie G. Edillon said DEPDev priorities include changes to Republic Act No. 11037, or the Masustansiyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act, to relax the rules on milk sourcing.

“We actually want to relax the provision related to milk, because the options available to our supplementary feeding centers are extremely limited,” she said.

The law established a national feeding program to address hunger and undernutrition.

Under the law, National Government agencies and local dairies are tasked with incorporating fresh milk and milk-based products into fortified meals. It aligns with the Philippine Food Fortification Act of 2000, which promotes the use of locally produced milk to improve nutrition and support the dairy industry.

Proposed amendments to the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act will seek to overhaul provisions hindering farmers from accessing the trust fund.

The Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act or Republic Act No. 11521 was signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in 2021. It placed coconut levy assets into a trust fund intended to support the rehabilitation and modernization of the coconut industry.

The Department of Finance has said that the proposed amendments aim to establish “practical rules” aligned with the fund’s objectives. She gave no further details.

Other legislative priorities include the proposed National Land Use Act and the Blue Economy Act. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante