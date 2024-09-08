THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it awarded the contract to expand the Port of Dumaguete to BNR Construction and Development Corp.

The PPA said a total of 12 companies participated in the auction for the P533.31-million port expansion project won by the Cebu construction company, which was the low bidder.

The PPA issued the bid invitation for the Port of Dumaguete project in July. The contractor of the project must finish the project within 720 days from the receipt of the notice to proceed.

Meanwhile, the PPA is set to conduct another auction round for the P626,859 Ports of Buenasuerte and San Fernando, El Nido, Palawan project after its bids and awards committee declared a failure of bidding.

In a resolution issued by the PPA’s bids and awards committee, it said no bids were received during the bid opening.

“The BAC, after a motion duly made and properly seconded, declared the bidding for the project MPF-PLW-05-2025 Maintenance of Various Port Physical Facilities, Ports of El Nido (Buenasuerte) and San Fernando, El Nido, Palawan, a failure,” the PPA said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose