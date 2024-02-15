THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) are working to resolve implementation roadblocks hindering key infrastructure projects.

In a media release, the DPWH said DoTr had proposed to make possible adjustments to the bike lane and EDSA Greenways projects, whose plans present potential conflicts.

“The DoTr reported some implementation concerns on the agency’s convergence projects including the ongoing and upcoming projects with the DPWH which include the roads leading to ports and airports, other port and airport facilities, and active transport infrastructure,” the DPWH said in a statement on Thursday.

The Transportation department’s active transport campaign aims to establish a 2,400-kilometer bike lane by 2028.

In 2023, a total of P700 million was earmarked for the bicycle lane project. The allocation targets the construction of at least 470 kilometers of bike lanes.

The EDSA Greenways project seeks to build elevated walkways above the highway to improve pedestrian traffic.

Last year, the DoTr said it has secured 50% of the right-of-way needed for the project.

“We hope to hold more coordination meetings with the DoTr and other agencies as we aim to really beef up our efforts in improving mobility across the country,” DPWH Undersecretary for Planning and Public-Private Partnership Services Maria Catalina E. Cabral said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose